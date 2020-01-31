Report: £750k striker tells club he wants to join Rangers today, swap deal being pushed

Rangers are reportedly trying to bring Florian Kamberi to Ibrox.

According to the Daily Record, Rangers are attempting to persuade midfielder Greg Docherty to join Hibernian in exchange for striker Florian Kamberi.

It's claimed that Rangers have made their move for Kamberi after Jermain Defoe's injury on Wednesday night, with Steven Gerrard keen to land him on loan.

The Hibs hitman has allegedly told the Easter Road club that he wants to join Rangers today, despite rival interest from Lech Poznan and Virtus Entella.

Hibs want Rangers to take Kamberi on loan then have the option to pay £750,000 for a permanent deal at the end of the season, matching Poznan's offer.

Hibernian also fancy midfielder Docherty heading the other way, and Rangers allegedly spent last night trying to persuade him to make the move, in order to guarantee Kamberi's arrival at Ibrox.

Docherty has barely featured under Gerrard, and having failed to break through even after starring on loan at Shrewsbury Town last season, there just appears to be no room for him to impress at Ibrox.

A loan move to Hibs may not be what Docherty had in mind, but he needs to be playing – and in the final hours of the transfer window, he should heavily consider making the move.

Meanwhile, striker Kamberi ticks boxes for Rangers. He's big, strong and mobile, giving Rangers the target man figure they've been missing, whilst he already knows Scottish football having scored 30 goals in 84 games for Hibs.

The Swiss hitman isn't going to trouble Defoe or Alfredo Morelos moving forward, but Rangers could do a lot worse for a third-choice striker, with his qualities and the price tag making perfect sense for Gerrard and co.