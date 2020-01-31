Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

Report: £750k striker tells club he wants to join Rangers today, swap deal being pushed

Olly Dawes
Florian Kamberi of Hibernian celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Scottish Premier League match between Hibernian and Motherwell at Easter Road on 23 November, 2019 in...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers are reportedly trying to bring Florian Kamberi to Ibrox.

Florian Kamberi of Hibernian celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Scottish Premier League match between Hibernian and Motherwell at Easter Road on 23 November, 2019 in...

According to the Daily Record, Rangers are attempting to persuade midfielder Greg Docherty to join Hibernian in exchange for striker Florian Kamberi.

It's claimed that Rangers have made their move for Kamberi after Jermain Defoe's injury on Wednesday night, with Steven Gerrard keen to land him on loan.

Subscribe

The Hibs hitman has allegedly told the Easter Road club that he wants to join Rangers today, despite rival interest from Lech Poznan and Virtus Entella.

 

Hibs want Rangers to take Kamberi on loan then have the option to pay £750,000 for a permanent deal at the end of the season, matching Poznan's offer.

Hibernian also fancy midfielder Docherty heading the other way, and Rangers allegedly spent last night trying to persuade him to make the move, in order to guarantee Kamberi's arrival at Ibrox.

Docherty has barely featured under Gerrard, and having failed to break through even after starring on loan at Shrewsbury Town last season, there just appears to be no room for him to impress at Ibrox.

Joseph Aribo of Rangers celebrates scoring the opening goal of the game with Greg Docherty of Rangers during the UEFA Europa League First Qualifying round 2nd Leg match between Rangers and...

A loan move to Hibs may not be what Docherty had in mind, but he needs to be playing – and in the final hours of the transfer window, he should heavily consider making the move.

Meanwhile, striker Kamberi ticks boxes for Rangers. He's big, strong and mobile, giving Rangers the target man figure they've been missing, whilst he already knows Scottish football having scored 30 goals in 84 games for Hibs.

The Swiss hitman isn't going to trouble Defoe or Alfredo Morelos moving forward, but Rangers could do a lot worse for a third-choice striker, with his qualities and the price tag making perfect sense for Gerrard and co.

Florian Kamberi of Hibernian warms up ahead of the Scottish Premier League match between Hibernian and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 20 December, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch