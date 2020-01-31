Report: £11m Premier League striker set for late move to Rangers

Rangers are reportedly set to bring Matej Vydra to Ibrox.

According to the Glasgow Evening Times, Rangers are set to clinch a deadline day move to sign Burnley striker Matej Vydra on loan.

It's claimed that the Gers are moving to bring the Czech attacker to Ibrox until the end of the season, with Steven Gerrard keen to bolster his squad.

Rangers have already brought in Ianis Hagi on loan, whilst it's even noted that Hibernian striker Florian Kamberi could still arrive today.

Still, Rangers are pressing ahead with a move for Vydra, with the forward needing a move today having played just 100 minutes of league action this season.

Vydra needs to get ready for Euro 2020, and that's why the 27-year-old may now jump at the chance to head up to Ibrox before tonight's deadline.

Vydra starred for Derby with 27 goals in 80 games, prompting Burnley to pay a huge £11million to sign him in 2018 – but he's managed just two goals in 27 games for the Clarets.

At his best working behind a striker, Vydra is not only creative but also dangerous himself, and playing him behind a striker like Alfredo Morelos would be a terrifying proposition.

Vydra racked up 40 key passes with Derby in 2017-18, as well as 32 shots on target and 37 successful dribbles, illustrating his dynamic play in the final third, before he somehow faded at Burnley.

With Hagi signed, Kamberi possibly on his way, Jermain Defoe back in a month and both Morelos and Ryan Kent key players, it's unclear how Rangers plan to fit all these players into their side, but Vydra would be a huge statement of intent, and a real weapon for Gerrard to use in the title race.