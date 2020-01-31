'Remarkable': Sky Sports pundit stunned at Arsenal transfer after working closely with the player

Pablo Mari will be hoping to improve what has been a very troublesome Arsenal defence over the years.

Joleon Lescott is seemingly stunned by Arsenal signing Pablo Mari as he stated that his progress has been 'remarkable' after working with him a couple of years ago.

As posted by Sky Sports (31/01/20), former Premier League centre-back, Lescott, shared that he worked with Arsenal's new defender in Holand when they were at NAC Brenda, and he admitted that he didn't see a move to the Emirates coming.

"A few years ago now at NAC Breda," Lescott told Sky Sports. "Me and my colleague worked closely with him. The progression has been remarkable, to be honest.

"At the time, we didn't really see it him making a move to a level like Arsenal. He has a lot of qualities. Naturally, he is left-footed, which again, with the way Mikel wants to play I am sure he is going to fit in there and cause problems. He's determined to kind of be better and the best he can be. It's a positive signing."

As reported by Sky Sports, Arsenal secured the services of Mari earlier this week when he made the switch from Flamengo on an initial loan deal, with an option to buy.

It is perhaps not a bad thing singing for a player of an unknown quantity, or from someone who's not arriving for big-money or from a big-time league because when those deals go wrong, it does have a big impact, in a negative way, on the club.

As Arsenal have proven recently with the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Matteo Guendouzi, those who are hardly known are the ones who perhaps thrive the best, as the Brazilian and the Frenchman have been proving since they joined the club.

Mikel Arteta will be hoping Mari has a similar impact in North London, and if he does, then it'll bode well for Arsenal's chances of pushing up the table.

The Gunners are in need of more defensive options, and whilst Mari might not be thrown straight into the deep end, he is a much-needed signing.

Nonetheless, Arsenal will now turn their attention to Premier League matters and hoping to push up the table and secure a European place at the end of the season.

On Sunday, the North London club face a tough away trip to Turf Moor when they take on Sean Dyche's Burnley, who are coming off the back of a number of strong results and performances.