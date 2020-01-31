Rangers issue transfer update on 19-year-old who models his game on Puyol

Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers have let the talented defender leave Ibrox on loan.

Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers have confirmed that academy graduate Lewis Mayo has left Ibrox on loan for the remainder of the season, as per the official Gers website.

The highly rated 19-year-old is yet to make his competitive debut for Steven Gerrard's charges, though he scored in Rangers' pre-season win over Oxford United at Ibrox and was at their pre-season training camp in Portugal.

Mayo was also in Dubai with the Rangers first-team squad as they fine-tuned their preparations at their mid-season warm weather training camp ahead of the second half of the season.

The Scotland Under-19 international has now linked up with Scottish Championship side Partick Thistle, joining the likes of fellow Rangers loanee Jamie Barjonas and Ibrox academy graduate Zak Rudden.

A lifelong Rangers fan, Mayo has been with the Light Blues since he was seven years old, and in December 2018, he took part in a Twitter Q&A where he answered questions from Bears.

Asked who he models his game on, he replied: "I love watching John Stones at Manchester City because of his ability and composure to play out from the back. For all out defending, Carles Puyol."

Partick Thistle currently sit bottom of the Scottish Championship, on 22 points from 22 games, and are in Friday night action against Ayr.