Rangers fans react to 'brilliant news' coming out of Ibrox

James Tavernier of Rangers
James Tavernier is back in action for Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers.

James Tavernier of Rangers FC

Rangers have definitely missed James Tavernier.

The usually-reliable Gers captain hasn't kicked a ball this calendar yet due to injury.

Jon Flanagan has been covering the Rangers right-back in recent weeks but the former Liverpool defender hasn't been a brilliant replacement.

Last week, for instance, Steven Gerrard hooked him at half-time in the defeat by Hearts, replacing him with Matt Polster.

 

Rangers are back in action against Aberdeen tomorrow, though, and Gerrard has confirmed that the 28-year-old will be named in the squad.

Here's how fans of the Ibrox side reacted to the development:

Rangers, who have a game in hand, slipped five points behind Premiership leaders Celtic last week by losing at Tynecastle.

But getting Tavernier back fit again is definitely a big boost with regards to their title prospects.

The light Blues haven't always been brilliant with Tavernier in the first XI this season, but Gerrard's side are clearly a stronger team with him than they are without him. Rangers have only lost two league games all season and one of them was without their English skipper.

James Tavernier of Rangers

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

