Rangers fans react to 'brilliant news' coming out of Ibrox

James Tavernier is back in action for Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers.

Rangers have definitely missed James Tavernier.

The usually-reliable Gers captain hasn't kicked a ball this calendar yet due to injury.

Jon Flanagan has been covering the Rangers right-back in recent weeks but the former Liverpool defender hasn't been a brilliant replacement.

Last week, for instance, Steven Gerrard hooked him at half-time in the defeat by Hearts, replacing him with Matt Polster.

Rangers are back in action against Aberdeen tomorrow, though, and Gerrard has confirmed that the 28-year-old will be named in the squad.

Here's how fans of the Ibrox side reacted to the development:

️ SG: We've got James (Tavernier) available for the 18 tomorrow along with Morelos. Ryan Jack is progressing well but will miss out. Greg Stewart is also back available. — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) January 31, 2020

You’re on fire today — Shaun Dunsmore (@Shaun_Dunsmore) January 31, 2020

just gets better — Hannah Firman (@hannahfirman_30) January 31, 2020

James tavernier is basically wolverine — BaldyBarisicLoyal (@BaldyBarisicFC) January 31, 2020

Brilliant news — Every other Saturday (@CF3Loyal) January 31, 2020

Great news. Polster has done well since he came in but Tav is vital to the way Rangers play. A huge threat going forward. Glad Stewart is back and good news on Jack. — PeterJWhalen (@PeterJWhalen7) January 31, 2020

OMG — Aaron (@NABYSZN2020) January 31, 2020

Rangers, who have a game in hand, slipped five points behind Premiership leaders Celtic last week by losing at Tynecastle.

But getting Tavernier back fit again is definitely a big boost with regards to their title prospects.

The light Blues haven't always been brilliant with Tavernier in the first XI this season, but Gerrard's side are clearly a stronger team with him than they are without him. Rangers have only lost two league games all season and one of them was without their English skipper.