'Good player that lad', 'good luck': Some Rangers fans react as 19-year-old switches clubs

Lewis Mayo of Rangers scores his team's third goal during the pre season friendly match between Rangers and Oxford United at Ibrox Stadium on July 07, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers have sanctioned the talented defender leaving Ibrox on loan.

A number of Glasgow Rangers fans have been commenting on Twitter following Lewis Mayo's loan departure from Ibrox on deadline day.

The Rangers academy graduate is yet to make his competitive debut for Steven Gerrard's charges but is very highly rated at Ibrox.

Mayohas been involved with the first team several times, scoring in Rangers' pre-season win over Oxford United at Ibrox and being part of the pre-season training camp in Portugal.

 

 

Mayo, a 19-year-old defender, was also in Dubai with the Rangers first-team squad as they fine-tuned their preparations at their mid-season warm weather training camp ahead of the second half of the season.

The Scotland Under-19 international has now linked up with Scottish Championship side Partick Thistle, joining the likes of fellow Rangers loanee Jamie Barjonas and Ibrox academy graduate Zak Rudden.

Here is what some Bears said after Thistle made the announcement regarding the young Rangers defender:

Partick Thistle currently sit bottom of the Scottish Championship, on 22 points from 22 games, and are in Friday night action against Ayr.

Partick Thistle manager Ian McCall looks on during the Betfred Scottish League Cup quarter final match between Celtic and Partick Thistle at Celtic Park on September 25, 2019 in Glasgow,...

