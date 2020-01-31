'Good player that lad', 'good luck': Some Rangers fans react as 19-year-old switches clubs

Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers have sanctioned the talented defender leaving Ibrox on loan.

A number of Glasgow Rangers fans have been commenting on Twitter following Lewis Mayo's loan departure from Ibrox on deadline day.

The Rangers academy graduate is yet to make his competitive debut for Steven Gerrard's charges but is very highly rated at Ibrox.

Subscribe

Mayohas been involved with the first team several times, scoring in Rangers' pre-season win over Oxford United at Ibrox and being part of the pre-season training camp in Portugal.

Mayo, a 19-year-old defender, was also in Dubai with the Rangers first-team squad as they fine-tuned their preparations at their mid-season warm weather training camp ahead of the second half of the season.

The Scotland Under-19 international has now linked up with Scottish Championship side Partick Thistle, joining the likes of fellow Rangers loanee Jamie Barjonas and Ibrox academy graduate Zak Rudden.

Here is what some Bears said after Thistle made the announcement regarding the young Rangers defender:

Good luck Lewis! — Heart & Hand (@ibroxrocks) January 31, 2020

Very good Central defender — Yer Auld Da (@LoneRanger1993) January 31, 2020

Good player that lad. Look after him. — james hamilton (@DjSource79) January 31, 2020

Good luck Lewis. Come back stronger. — The Prof (@Cosmos_Ranger) January 31, 2020

All the best Lewis — Jack Goodfellow (@JackGoodfellowX) January 31, 2020

What a signing — MacGerrard Hagi (@MacGerrard_) January 31, 2020

Good luck — Euan (@RFCEuan_) January 31, 2020

Good luck Lewis — Sir Randolph Davenport-Smythe (@Sir_Randolph_VC) January 31, 2020

Partick Thistle currently sit bottom of the Scottish Championship, on 22 points from 22 games, and are in Friday night action against Ayr.