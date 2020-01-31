Pundit makes gaffe over saying Tottenham will '100 percent' sign star

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Olivier Giroud.

Clinton Morrison has bravely predicted that Olivier Giroud to Tottenham Hotspur is '100 percent' going to happen.

Spurs have been linked with a move for the towering out-of-favour Chelsea striker in recent days.

According to Bleacher Report, Tottenham, missing Harry Kane until April, made the 33-year-old striker their number one priority signing.

The Blues have been linked with a move for other strikers but they have so far failed to sign one.

He said on Sky Sports News this afternoon: "I think for Tottenham it would be a really good signing, getting balls into the box and he scores goals.

“It’s a no-brainer for me so I think that could happen. In actual fact I’m going to say it’s going to 100 per cent happen. There you go. You heard it from me first."

Thing is, Morrison appears to be wrong - very wrong.

Earlier today, Frank Lampard revealed via BBC Sport that Giroud would be staying in West London, insisting that he wouldn't be buying or selling anybody.

As they say, fortune favours the brave but, despite Morrison having a lot of courage with this prediction, it now looks a bit silly.

It's true that at one stage a move made perfect sense for Giroud - who needs more game time to improve his chances of making France's Euro 2020 squad - and Spurs, but it only would've made sense for the Stamford Bridge club had they signed a striker, and that hasn't happened.