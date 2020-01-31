Pundit says Spurs have loaned out player who's better than £60m star

Kevin Campbell reckons Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose is the best left-back around.

Kevin Campbell has told talkSPORT that Tottenham Hotspur have loaned out one of the best left-backs around in Danny Rose.

The England international left Spurs to join Newcastle United on a half-season loan on Thursday.

Rose had struggled for first-team chances under Jose Mourinho in recent months, with the Tottenham boss preferring to blood academy prospect Japhet Tanganga.

The 29-year-old is contracted to the North London side until 2021 and former Arsenal hitman Campbell says that some 'big clubs' are going to be after him this summer, claiming that he's better than the Leicester City star Ben Chilwell.

He said: "Danny Rose I think is probably the best left-back, all-round. I know Chilwell might be better going forward but the first thing I look at is defending - and Danny Rose can defend.

"I think he's a better defender than Chilwell. I think there'll be some big clubs after him. We're talking Europe, all over Europe."

According to the print edition of The Mirror [January 12, p67], the Foxes value Chilwell at around £60 million, amid speculation of Chelsea and Manchester City being interested.

It'll be interesting to see if Rose can rebuild his reputation in the North-East for a few months.

The writing seemed on the wall for him for a while under Mourinho, who started him in only three Premier League games - two of which were defeats - since taking over from Mauricio Pochettino in November.

For whatever reason, the Portuguese has never seemed that keen on the former Sunderland loanee and time will tell whether he proves Mourinho wrong at Newcastle.