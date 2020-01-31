Quick links

Aston Villa

Newcastle United

Premier League

Player reportedly hands in transfer request amid Aston Villa, Newcastle speculation

Subhankar Mondal
Davie Selke of Hertha BSC during the 1. Bundesliga match between VfL Wolfsburg and Hertha BSC at the Volkswagen Arena on January 25, 2020 in Wolfsburg, Germany.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa and Newcastle United are reportedly interested in Davie Selke.

Davie Selke of Hertha BSC during the training on january 15, 2020 in Berlin, Germany.

According to Bild, Davie Selke has handed in a transfer request, amid reported interest from Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

It has been reported that Selke wants to leave Hertha Berlin on January transfer deadline day and has handed in a transfer request at the German club.

The 25-year-old striker reportedly wants to leave Hertha as soon as possible, with German publication Bild reporting of interest in him from Premier League duo Villa and Newcastle.

 

Stats

According to WhoScored, Selke has made 10 starts and nine substitute appearances in the Bundesliga for Hertha so far this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the striker made 16 starts and 14 substitute appearances in the league for the German club, scoring three goals and providing five assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Villa are 16th in the Premier League table at the moment, just two points above the relegation zone, while Newcastle currently find themselves five points ahead of the Villans in 14th.

(L-R) Alphonso Davies of FC Bayern Muenchen, Davie Selke of Hertha BSC and Thiago of FC Bayern Muenchen during the Bundesliga Match between Hertha BSC and FC Bayern Muenchen at...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch