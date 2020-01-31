Player reportedly hands in transfer request amid Aston Villa, Newcastle speculation

Aston Villa and Newcastle United are reportedly interested in Davie Selke.

According to Bild, Davie Selke has handed in a transfer request, amid reported interest from Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

It has been reported that Selke wants to leave Hertha Berlin on January transfer deadline day and has handed in a transfer request at the German club.

The 25-year-old striker reportedly wants to leave Hertha as soon as possible, with German publication Bild reporting of interest in him from Premier League duo Villa and Newcastle.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Selke has made 10 starts and nine substitute appearances in the Bundesliga for Hertha so far this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the striker made 16 starts and 14 substitute appearances in the league for the German club, scoring three goals and providing five assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Villa are 16th in the Premier League table at the moment, just two points above the relegation zone, while Newcastle currently find themselves five points ahead of the Villans in 14th.