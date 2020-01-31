'Outrageous behaviour': Some Newcastle fans left annoyed at rumour about attacker & PL rivals

Newcastle United and Crystal Palace have just been a number of clubs who have been keen on Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen.

Newcastle United fans on Twitter are annoyed that their club are not pushing for Jarrod Bowen as reports suggest that he has agreed a move to another Premier League club.

The Evening Standard have claimed that Palace have agreed a £16 million deal with Hull City for the winger, who has been on the radar of the likes of Newcastle this month.

There is less than 24 hours remaining before the transfer window slams shut, and this Bowen situation may well still take a few turns.

But the Newcastle faithful are not happy that their team is not putting the money on the table for Bowen considering how much he may move before Friday's cut-off point.

Steve Bruce is in need of some attacking options, and a player like Bowen, who he knows well from his Hull days, would be a brilliant purchase.

Bowen is a versatile attacker and can use his pace and directness to hurt many teams, as his performances in the second-tier are now deserving of a move to England's top-flight.

In truth, Bowen would suit both Palace and Newcastle because they sit back on teams and hit them on the counter, and he would suit that style down to a tee.

But it seems as though a move to Selhurst Park is on the cards, which is annoying the St James' Park faithful because they think that their team should, at the very least, be challenging their rivals.

Here is a selection of the Newcastle fans reacting to the Bowen rumours:

Gutted we aren't in for Bowen like #NUFC — NE1NUFC (@Ne1Nufc) January 30, 2020

The same professionals who think Bowen isn't worth 16 million thought Joelinton was worth 40 million!!!!! Let that sink in. — Michael (@MickyC_NUFC) January 30, 2020

Why we not all over bowen for 16mil? Absolute bargain. 23 year old scores for fun in championship got to be worth a punt! #NUFC — Craig Miller (@Craig_nufc1989) January 30, 2020

Do you not think that palace making a bid for bowen (only 4m more than we were reportedly willing to offer) will make nufc realise that they have to make this bid as they now cannot wait until the summer like they originally wanted to? — Adrian Langley (@adi_bizzle) January 30, 2020

16m for Bowen.. how are wen not after him? #NUFC — Kyle Boothroyd (@Boothroyd86) January 30, 2020

#NUFC have used the loan market very well in this window. But losing out on #Bowen is frustrating. A striker in by tomorrow would be an exceptional window. https://t.co/wA9BUtb074 — Adam stephenson (@AdzStephenson) January 30, 2020

Everyone knows Bruce’s number 1 target was Bowen... nice to see Mike Ashley backing him...Must have been a great transfer summit they had #nufc https://t.co/p6JkVvm0GW — Hollie Taylor (@Geordie_Hollie7) January 30, 2020

Turned down by Giroud, Bowen off to Palace, anyone got this lads number handy? #NUFC pic.twitter.com/FEjvhX0Ymf — Chris Whitfield (@Whitty_1987) January 30, 2020

If palace can get Bowen we can! Put the bid in @NUFC #NUFC — Joel Stoneman (@JoelStoneman99) January 30, 2020

Outrageous behaviour from Newcastle letting Bowen go to palace — J-E-B (@NUFC_JEB) January 30, 2020