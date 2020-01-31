Quick links

'Outrageous behaviour': Some Newcastle fans left annoyed at rumour about attacker & PL rivals

Amir Mir
Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley shares a joke with Managing Director Lee Charnley during the FA Cup match between Newcastle United and Rochdale at St. James's Park, Newcastle on Tuesday...
Newcastle United and Crystal Palace have just been a number of clubs who have been keen on Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen.

Jarrod Bowen of Hull City runs with the ball during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Hull City and Chelsea FC at KCOM Stadium on January 25, 2020 in Hull, England.

Newcastle United fans on Twitter are annoyed that their club are not pushing for Jarrod Bowen as reports suggest that he has agreed a move to another Premier League club.

The Evening Standard have claimed that Palace have agreed a £16 million deal with Hull City for the winger, who has been on the radar of the likes of Newcastle this month. 

 

There is less than 24 hours remaining before the transfer window slams shut, and this Bowen situation may well still take a few turns.

But the Newcastle faithful are not happy that their team is not putting the money on the table for Bowen considering how much he may move before Friday's cut-off point.

Steve Bruce is in need of some attacking options, and a player like Bowen, who he knows well from his Hull days, would be a brilliant purchase. 

Valentino Lazaro (C) passes the ball in a drill as Head Coach Steve Bruce (L) looks on during the Newcastle United Training Session at the Newcastle United Training Centre on January 30,...

Bowen is a versatile attacker and can use his pace and directness to hurt many teams, as his performances in the second-tier are now deserving of a move to England's top-flight.

In truth, Bowen would suit both Palace and Newcastle because they sit back on teams and hit them on the counter, and he would suit that style down to a tee. 

But it seems as though a move to Selhurst Park is on the cards, which is annoying the St James' Park faithful because they think that their team should, at the very least, be challenging their rivals.  

Here is a selection of the Newcastle fans reacting to the Bowen rumours: 

