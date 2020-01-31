Our view: Spurs must target £16.5m ex-Premier League striker now he could be available

Tottenham Hotspur need to find a striker on deadline day.

According to The Times, Dalian Yifang hitman Salomon Rondon could be available on loan after the start to the new Chinese Super League season was delayed.

The new season was supposed to start on February 22nd, but due to the outbreak of the dangerous coronavirus, the campaign has been shelved – and no new date has been confirmed as China attempts to get to grips with this outbreak.

Football is far from the most important factor here, but the delay to the new season means some star players could now leave on loan to play football elsewhere until a resolution is found.

Rondon is one player attracting interest, as Manchester United are allegedly keen on a last-gasp deal – and if he really is available on loan, Tottenham Hotspur should be interested.

Tottenham desperately need a centre forward to fill in for Harry Kane, with the Spurs talisman out injured until April, and Rondon fits the bill, just months after his £16.5million move to join Rafael Benitez at Dalian Yifang.

He showed at Newcastle last season that he's a hard-working, battling target man who can lead the line brilliantly, whilst his contribution of 11 goals and seven assists was impressive too.

He won an average of almost five headers a game for Newcastle, showing his aerial threat, whilst almost three shots a game shows that he was able to carve out chances even in a largely conservative side.

Rondon knows the Premier League, he has more than enough in the tank at 30 years of age, and with the Chinese Super League set to resume later in the year, a short-term loan spell with no real obligation to buy suits Spurs well.

Getting a deal sorted on deadline day may not be easy, especially with travel out of China a little difficult right now, but it's not entirely impossible, as Rondon's teammate Yannick Ferreira Carrasco has managed to make it to Spain to rejoin Atletico Madrid according to Marca.

This is the sort of deal Spurs need to be exploring as the deadline nears, or else they'll be stuck without a centre forward until Kane's return in April – and surely it's worth trying a deal for Rondon rather than settling for nothing.