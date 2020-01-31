'Oh my god': Harry Redknapp reacts to West Ham & Tottenham's deadline day rumours

West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur will be hoping to conclude some final deals before the transfer window slams shut.

Harry Redknapp has reacted to West Ham's rumoured deal for Jarrod Bowen by saying 'I like him, oh my god', as he also stated that Tottenham-linked Olivier Giroud is 'not going to play' when Harry Kane returns if he were to make a switch to the club.

Speaking to The Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast Show on TalkSport (31/01/20 at 9:15 am), Redknapp was reacting to the rumours circulating around two of his former clubs in West Ham and Spurs.

"Oh, I like him [Bowen], oh my god," Redknapp told TalkSport. "I watched him against Chelsea last week and I like him. He scores goals off that wing. And I think he's going to be a real good player for West Ham [if he signs].

"Well could cover for Harry Kane [Giroud] and next year he'll sit on the bench or move again, won't he?! He's not going to play with Harry Kane there."

As per on deadline day, there are always twists and turns and then a few more twists for good measure, and it seems as though West Ham and Spurs are getting a feel of that now.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Spurs-linked Giroud will not be allowed to leave Chelsea unless they can find a suitable replacement in the attacking third.

And Blues boss, Frank Lampard, has also made it clear that his seemingly third-choice striker won't leave, but did repeat that if a deal is 'right' for all parties then his potential departure could only occur, as quoted by BBC Sport.

But it is perhaps across London where West Ham are being hit with the biggest punch because there seems to be a fresh twist in the race to sign Bowen.

According to Sky Sports (Transfer Live blog, 2:58 pm, Friday, January 31, 2020), Jarrod Bowen’s proposed move from Hull City to West Ham United has stalled.

If the Hammers are unable to push this deal over the line then there would be a sense of meltdown at the London Stadium because the club have been crying out for a player like the left-footed wing wizard.

Whilst Spurs have attacking options and are sitting outside of the Champions League places. Their London rivals are struggling, lacking attacking threat and are hovering above the drop zone.

But like it always is with deadline day - the twists and turns could occur at any moment. And it's all about what happens once the window slams shut, it's just a case of where these two teams will be with their rumoured deals.