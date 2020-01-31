Newcastle allow Benitez signing to leave, weeks after Celtic reportedly couldn't afford him

Newcastle United have released midfielder Ki Sung-yueng.

Newcastle United may not have much incoming business on deadline day, but they have at least confirmed the departure of one player.

After signing Nabil Bentaleb, Valentino Lazaro and Danny Rose, Newcastle need to trim some numbers from their squad, with one departure now confirmed.

The Magpies have announced that midfielder Ki Sung-yueng has left the club, terminating his contract by mutual consent, with his deal scheduled to end in the summer.

The 31-year-old, signed on a free transfer by Rafael Benitez in 2018, has only made three Premier League appearances under Steve Bruce this season, and it's no great surprise to see him go.

Ki now becomes a free agent, and can move on to another club whenever he chooses – and that may yet bring Celtic back into play.

The Chronicle noted earlier this month that Celtic were keen on re-signing Ki, but couldn't afford a deal at the time, as matching his Newcastle wages was a problem.

Now he's a free agent, that problem may be eased. Celtic boss Neil Lennon worked with Ki at Celtic between 2010 and 2012, seeing the midfielder star at Parkhead before earning a move to Swansea City.

Celtic may have signed Ismaila Soro this month, but Sky Sports claimed that they did open talks for Victor Wanyama earlier today, with a move to re-sign him now considered unlikely.

Ki now becomes available in that midfield area, and Celtic wouldn't have to pay a fee. That may just grab Lennon's attention, and finding an agreement on wages may just be a little easier now he's without a club.