Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Lennon suggests Celtic player can only leave today on one condition, amid claims he wants exit

Olly Dawes
Vakoun Bayo of Celtic celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Betfred Scottish League Cup quarter final match between Celtic and Partick Thistle at Celtic Park on September 25, 2019...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Celtic striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo seemingly won't be leaving today.

Neil Lennon, manager of Celtic looks on ahead of the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Ross County at Celtic Park on January 25, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has told the Daily Record that Vakoun Issouf Bayo can only leave the club today if a new striker arrives in his place.

The Bhoys have brought in two players this month, landing striker Patryk Klimala and midfielder Ismaila Soro to bolster Lennon's squad.

A number of players have moved on, with Scott Sinclair notably leaving for Preston North End, and one other player may still hope to move on.

 

The Scottish Sun reported earlier this month that striker Bayo had requested a loan move, and was even willing to join another Scottish club if one wanted him.

Bayo joined Celtic last January, arriving from Dunajska Streda as Brendan Rodgers pounced for the Ivorian to seemingly strengthen his attack.

However, the Ivorian has struggled for playing time, featuring just 13 times whilst scoring only one goal in a difficult year at Parkhead.

It's no great shock that Bayo wants to move on and play games elsewhere until the end of the season, but that may not be happening for him.

Lennon has suggested that Bayo can only leave if another striker is brought in, as he wants to go with four strikers – Odsonne Edouard, Leigh Griffiths, Klimala and one other – and with time running out, that may not happen.

“The only way Bayo would go is if we brought another one in. I want to run with four strikers,” said Lennon.

17th March 2019, Dens Park, Dundee, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Dundee versus Celtic; Vakoun Issouf Bayo of Celtic inspects the pitch before the match

Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

