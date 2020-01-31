Lennon suggests Celtic player can only leave today on one condition, amid claims he wants exit

Celtic striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo seemingly won't be leaving today.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has told the Daily Record that Vakoun Issouf Bayo can only leave the club today if a new striker arrives in his place.

The Bhoys have brought in two players this month, landing striker Patryk Klimala and midfielder Ismaila Soro to bolster Lennon's squad.

A number of players have moved on, with Scott Sinclair notably leaving for Preston North End, and one other player may still hope to move on.

The Scottish Sun reported earlier this month that striker Bayo had requested a loan move, and was even willing to join another Scottish club if one wanted him.

Bayo joined Celtic last January, arriving from Dunajska Streda as Brendan Rodgers pounced for the Ivorian to seemingly strengthen his attack.

However, the Ivorian has struggled for playing time, featuring just 13 times whilst scoring only one goal in a difficult year at Parkhead.

It's no great shock that Bayo wants to move on and play games elsewhere until the end of the season, but that may not be happening for him.

Lennon has suggested that Bayo can only leave if another striker is brought in, as he wants to go with four strikers – Odsonne Edouard, Leigh Griffiths, Klimala and one other – and with time running out, that may not happen.

“The only way Bayo would go is if we brought another one in. I want to run with four strikers,” said Lennon.