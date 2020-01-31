Leeds United star quietly confident of promotion

Leeds United star Mateusz Klich is not getting carried away, but has belief.

Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich is full of belief the club can win promotion.

Leeds are top of the Championship table and pulled off an impressive comeback this week to beat Millwall, winning 3-2 after trailing by two goals at half-time.

Poland international Klich told the Yorkshire Evening Post that if Leeds continue to play like they did in the second half, they will reach their goal.

He says he is not getting carried away, but he believes the club are doing the right things.

Klich said: "I don’t want to say too much because obviously there are still a lot of games to go but I am sure if we are going to play like we played in that game then everything is going to be fine."

Klich has played in 77 consecutive games for Leeds and is showing no signs of slowing down. He was integral to Leeds coming back against Millwall.

This kind of belief is key to Leeds winning promotion, and the comeback may help inspire future scenarios when they find themselves down.

There is more to come from this Leeds side too, with new signing Jean Kevin Augustin yet to get started.

Klich saw last season how a late season collapse can ruin everything, and he won't get over confident. His words tread just the right line.