Leeds have watched £15m international who reportedly wants £40,000-a-week

Robin Koch is one of many players on whom Leeds United have compiled information.

The Leeds United director of football Victor Orta has access to more than 8.000 scouting reports, on players including the Freiburg centre-back Robin Koch.

Koch has two caps for Germany and is reported to have interested a number of top-flight clubs across Europe this month.

According to A Bola, Benfica were asked to part with €17 million (around £15m) to sign the 23-year-old, with whom Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers have also been linked.

And Koch is said to want around £40,000 a week from his next employers - figures which Leeds would perhaps struggle to match as a Championship club striving to remain on the right side of the EFL's profit and sustainability rules.

But, as Orta explained to the Yorkshire Evening Post, some of those being watched by Leeds are not for the here and now.

"We have 8,080 reports," said the Spaniard. "In a report about a match you can evaluate six or seven players.

"I’ll give you an example, Koch playing at his level now is really difficult for the Championship, it is another level. But we are always evaluating because perhaps, in a moment, he could be available. Or we could get into another league and then he could be available.

"Our goal is information. Quantity and quality. Quantity is important but much more important is quality information."

Leeds remain on course to be promoted this season.

And with Ben White's loan deal due to expire in the summer, along with the contract of another central defender, Gaetano Berardi, Koch is a player for whom you could envisage Leeds making a move if they reach the Premier League.