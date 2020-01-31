'Little noises': Kenny Miller suggests 26-year-old could make Rangers return on Deadline Day

Rangers are seemingly on the hunt for a striker following the injury to Jermain Defoe.

Kenny Miller has suggested that there have been 'little noises' about Josh Windass making a potential return to Rangers on deadline day.

Speaking to Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland (30/01/20 at 7:10 pm), Miller thinks a return could be on the cards for Windass, who Rangers were seemingly 'reluctant' to let him go when he did leave in 2018.

Subscribe

"Josh Windass, there have been wee little noises about him potentially coming back in," Miller told Sportsound. “I know with Josh there are a few Championship teams sniffing about and interested for him.

"But anything with that is they know him. They know his abilities. They know what he is as a boy. I don't know if they were reluctant to let him go. I think it was Josh's choice to leave in the first place."

The Gers are in need of a striker after an injury to Jermain Defoe left their attacking options depleted, as the transfer window is due to slam shut in less than 24 hours.

Windass played for the Ibrox club for a two-year period, playing 73 games, scoring 19 goals and supplying his teammates with 13 assists [transfermarkt].

It would be a surprise if Windass does return, as the 26-year-old is currently plying his trade for English Championship strugglers, Wigan.

In truth, Windass would be a smart purchase for Rangers if they were to make a move for him because the situation Steven Gerrad and Co. currently find themselves in wasn't planned.

Gerrard was seemingly pleased with his two strikers in Alfredo Morelos and Defoe, and if another option is not found then it could have a big impact on the title race.

Windass is a versatile attacker, he has played for the club before, is experienced and those at the club know what he is all about.

Either way, a busy day awaits Rangers, who will be keen to ensure that they get the right individual through the doors before the transfer window slams shut.