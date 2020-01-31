Jurgen Klopp labels 2019 transfer involving Liverpool & 'exceptional' player as 'perfect'

Danny Ings made a permanent switch to Southampton from Liverpool in the summer.

Jurgen Klopp has made it clear that Liverpool's transfer involving the 'exceptional' Danny Ings and Southampton from the summer was 'perfect'.

As posted on Liverpool's official website, Klopp praised the 'exceptional' Ings, who will now come up against his former club on Saturday afternoon.

“Everybody in this building is so happy about the situation of Danny," said Klopp, as posted by Liverpool's official website. "Even if he is not anymore, he is still ‘our boy’, kind of, and we all follow each step of his career.

"We are celebrating goals he scores - that will be different tomorrow obviously, but apart from the games against us, we couldn’t wish him better than we do. He is such a wonderful person.

“We had an intense time here together, unfortunately, there was not enough game time involved for I think some good reasons and the decision he made, going to Southampton, was a perfect decision.

“There as well he needed a little bit of time to get the rhythm back, but now he is on fire, as the whole team actually, the turnaround they make is exceptional - The goals he scores are exceptional, the chances he has or creates himself are exceptional: the half-volley, quick decision-making, chest, bam - it’s Ingzhi."

Ings suffered a serious injury in Klopp's first session as Liverpool manager in 2015, and unfortunately for the Englishman, his bad luck didn't stop there.

That caused havoc on his Liverpool career and he needed a move to try and get him back on that very same road that saw the Reds initially sign him.

He initially moved to Southampton on-loan, and in the summer, he made a permanent £20 million switch to the South Coast club, as reported by BBC Sport.

It's fair to say that the former Burnley man hasn't looked back because he is one of the top-performing strikers, at this moment in time.

Ings has played 24 Premier League matches for the Saints, scoring 14 goals and supplying one assist [transfermarkt]. What's even more remarkable about Ings' performances is that he has done it for a team who have been struggling for large parts of the season.

But over the busy winter period, and in recent weeks, Southampton have surged up the table and Ings' goals and performances have played a big part of that.