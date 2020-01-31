Joey Barton will reportedly beat Steven Gerrard’s Rangers and Celtic to player today

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers and Neil Lennon’s Celtic have been linked with Everton’s Lewis Gibson.

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers and Neil Lennon’s Celtic look to set to miss out on the signing of Everton defender Lewis Gibson, as reported in The Liverpool Echo.

According to The Liverpool Echo, Celtic are interested in the 19-year-old defender, while The back pages of The Scottish Daily Star, The Scottish Daily Express and The Daily Record (October 18, 2019) have claimed that Rangers are looking to sign the teenager (click here to read more).

However, both Rangers and Celtic appear set for disappointment, with The Liverpool Echo claiming that the teenager will join Fleetwood Town instead.

The teenager will reportedly move to Joey Barton’s side on January transfer deadline day for the rest of the season after signing a new contract with Everton.

Barton is a former Rangers midfielder who is aiming to guide Fleetwood to the League One playoffs this season.

Disappointment

Gibson is a very good and talented young defender who would have been a very good signing for Rangers or Celtic in the long term, and it will be a disappointment for the Scottish giants that they will miss out on him.