Is Grantchester a real place? Behind the charming village that inspired ITV’s hit drama

Grantchester is a delightfully charming village in the ITV series but is it a real place?

Everyone loves a good murder mystery. Whether it's something modern and slick like the BBC's adaptation of Sherlock or it's a period drama such as ITV's Grantchester, there's always something for fans to get their teeth stuck into.

The latter of these series, Grantchester has just returned for its fifth series on ITV and follows Robson Green's Geordie Keating and Tom Brittney's Will Davenport as they work to solve murders that take place in the titular village of Grantchester and the surrounding local area.

Despite the series entering its fifth season, fans still often wonder whether Grantchester is a real place or whether the village is purely fictitious.

Is Grantchester a real place?

Yes. Grantchester is indeed a real place.

The real village is located just two miles outside the city of Cambridge and is a tiny little place with a population of just 540 according to the 2011 census, making the serene countryside and quaint buildings all the more charming.

The history of Grantchester dates back as far as the Doomsday Book where, in 1086, it was listed as Grantesete and Grauntsethe.

While it may be small, the village packs plenty of history and character with the annual barrel race, which has taken place on Boxing Days since the 1960s, proving to be a particular highlight.

Why is the series set in Grantchester?

The ITV show is an adaptation of The Grantchester Mysteries, a novel series by author, screenwriter and filmmaker James Runcie.



Runcie was no doubt inspired to use Grantchester as a location for his novels as he lived and studied in Cambridge which, as we've mentioned, neighbours the real village of Grantchester.

Where do ITV film the series?

As an added bonus and to help in giving the series an extra touch of authenticity, ITV's Grantchester is also filmed in the village itself with landmarks such as the St Mary and St Andrew church being a particularly prominent landmark throughout the series.

Grantchester isn't the exclusive home of the series, however, with London, Cambridge and other locations across southern England also used during filming.

The fifth series of Grantchester is currently airing on ITV