'I'll literally cry': Tottenham fans react to fresh Gareth Bale twist

Tottenham Hotspur are linked with a move for Gareth Bale.

Tottenham Hotspur's move for Gareth Bale was denied by his agent earlier on deadline day.

According to The Times, Spurs have made contact with Real Madrid over bringing the Wales international back to North London.

But according to the player's agent Jonathan Barnett, it's 'c**p'.

That being said, deadline day is famed for its transfer twists and there might be another one on the horizon.

 

That's because Bale has been left out of Real's squad for tomorrow's Madrid derby with Atletico.

Here's how Tottenham fans reacted on Twitter:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bale, who joined the Spanish giants in 2013 for a world record £85 million, was also left out of the Copa del Rey win over Real Zaragoza in midweek.

But he played in the 0-0 draw with Athletic Bilbao last week, coming on as a substitute.

Even if Daniel Levy does bring him back, he isn't strictly what Spurs need.

Jose Mourinho needs a number nine above anything else after Harry Kane was ruled out until April and with failed moves for the likes of Willian Jose and Olivier Giroud, it seems probable that the Lilywhites won't sign a natural replacement for their red-hot marksman.

