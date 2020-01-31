'Could see that happening': SkySports pundit backs Aston Villa linked hitman making PL return

The hours are ticking down for Aston Villa to conclude any final deals before the transfer window slams shut.

Sky Sports pundit Harry Kewell has predicted that he can see rumoured Aston Villa target Daniel Sturridge make a return to the Premier League with the cut-off point looming.

Speaking to Sky Sports as posted on their official Twitter account (30/01/2020), former Reds and Turkey-based striker, Kewell, thinks he can see Sturridge making a Premier League return.

"Both of them [Sturridge and Adebayor] playing for two good clubs," Kewell told Sky Sports. "That's a tough league over there. It's a little bit crazy. But it's physical. It's very skilfull and you have got to still be sharp.

"So, I am sure that they are in fine form. But it's not the Premier League. And we know what Daniel Sturridge is all about. I think he's a wonderful player, but unfortunately, he does suffer injuries like every other player.

"I could see Sturridge. I could see Sturridge coming back. But then as a player you just need that run of games and I could see that happening more than Adebayor."

As previously reported by Asistanaliz, Sturridge have expressed their interest in the former England man and submitted an offer for his services.

But as reported by The Birmingham Mail Live Blog (14:30 pm on Friday afternoon), it seems as though Villa have hit a snag in their striker search as the hours ticks down until the window slams shut, but it did share that the club is 'won't be done until 11 pm tonight'.

That does give Villa fans hope that a striker will walk through the doors because Dean Smith has made it previously clear that another forward option is needed after the signing of Mbwana Samatta.

If Sturridge were to make the move then he perhaps would be accepted because of the options Villa now have on the table -Samatta, Keinan Davis and possibly Sturridge.

During his Premier League career, Sturridge has played 218 Premier League matches, scoring 77 goals and supplying 29 assists [transfermarkt]. Most of those goals came for Liverpool.

At this moment in time, the injury-prone forward, who is playing for Turkish side Trabzonspor where he has played 13 matches in all competitions, finding the back of the net on seven goals and supplying four assists [transfermarkt].

It needs to be remembered that if Villa don't get another striker through the door then it won't be a complete disaster because they have had a healthy window and Smith does have options in Samatta and Davis.