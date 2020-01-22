How to watch the 2020 Super Bowl LIV in the UK - TV channel and live stream options

The 2020 Super Bowl is almost here but how can fans in the UK tune in?

For millions of fans across the world and particularly in the US, the Super Bowl is the highlight of the sporting calendar.

It's the culmination of a season-long struggle in the NFL and sees just two teams fight it out in a winner-takes-all match to win the highly coveted Lombardi Trophy.

Despite being an American-centred sport and event, the Super Bowl is shown globally, similarly to the FA Cup or Champions League finals and can be a stepping stone into following the sport full time.

But how can viewers in the UK tune into the Super Bowl action?

Super Bowl LIV

This year's Super Bowl is the 54th in the competition's history and is being dubbed Super Bowl LIV (54) as a result.

The game, which is due to take place on Sunday, February 2nd 2020 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, is set to feature the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, the winners of the AFC and NFC Championships respectively.

The 49ers arguably come into the 2020 Super Bowl as the favourites with five previous Super Bowl wins to their name, the most recent though, came in 1994.

The Kansas City Chiefs, however, have only won one Super Bowl title in the past and that came way back in Super Bowl IV which took place in 1970.

The 2020 halftime show

While the Super Bowl is obviously a huge sporting occasion, one of the biggest and most popular aspects of the event is the hugely popular halftime show.

Superstars such as Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Justin Timberlake have all featured in the Super Bowl halftime show in recent years but in 2020 that honour is set to go to Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

How to watch in the UK

For UK fans, new or old, you'll be pleased to know that the BBC will be covering the Super Bowl in 2020, just as they have done for the past few years.

That means that viewers can tune into the action on both BBC One and online via BBC iPlayer.

You could be in for a late night, however, as coverage of Super Bowl LIV isn't set to get underway until 11:25pm here in the UK and the full game programme is expected to run as late as 4:00am.