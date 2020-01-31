Quick links

Rangers

Hibernian

Scottish Premiership

'Tell Rangers where to go': Some fans react to rumours Ibrox club wants their 24-year-old

Giuseppe Labellarte
Florian Kamberi of Hibernian FC wheels off in celebration as he puts Hibernian 2-0 up during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Hibernian and Celtic at Easter Road on December 16,...
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Could Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers bring the 24-year-old to Ibrox on transfer deadline day?

Florian Kamberi of Hibernian FC wheels off in celebration as he puts Hibernian 2-0 up during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Hibernian and Celtic at Easter Road on December 16,...

Glasgow Rangers are reportedly wanting to bring Florian Kamberi to Ibrox and a number of his club's fans have been making their feelings known on Twitter.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard suffered a big blow earlier this week as Jermain Defoe suffered an injury, while fellow Ibrox forward Alfredo Morelos has a minor issue.

Subscribe

As a result, Rangers are considering the Swiss-born forward as a potential loan signing, according to numerous outlets including BBC Sport.

 

 

The Daily Record, meanwhile, speculates that Kamberi has told Hibs he wants to join Rangers on loan before Friday's transfer deadline.

The latter report claims Hibs want a loan with an option to buy the 24-year-old forward in any deal for around £750,000 in the summer.

Polish side Lech Poznan have reportedly already tabled a similar bid with a loan fee and Hibs want Rangers to match that package.

Here is what some Hibs fans have been saying on social media regarding the possibility of the eight-goal, four-assist striker (Transfermarkt) going to Rangers:

Florian Kamberi of Switzerland U21 (L) scores a goal against goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (C) and Dominic Iorfa of England U21 during the European Under 21 Qualifier match between...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch