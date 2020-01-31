'Tell Rangers where to go': Some fans react to rumours Ibrox club wants their 24-year-old

Could Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers bring the 24-year-old to Ibrox on transfer deadline day?

Glasgow Rangers are reportedly wanting to bring Florian Kamberi to Ibrox and a number of his club's fans have been making their feelings known on Twitter.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard suffered a big blow earlier this week as Jermain Defoe suffered an injury, while fellow Ibrox forward Alfredo Morelos has a minor issue.

As a result, Rangers are considering the Swiss-born forward as a potential loan signing, according to numerous outlets including BBC Sport.

The Daily Record, meanwhile, speculates that Kamberi has told Hibs he wants to join Rangers on loan before Friday's transfer deadline.

The latter report claims Hibs want a loan with an option to buy the 24-year-old forward in any deal for around £750,000 in the summer.

Polish side Lech Poznan have reportedly already tabled a similar bid with a loan fee and Hibs want Rangers to match that package.

Here is what some Hibs fans have been saying on social media regarding the possibility of the eight-goal, four-assist striker (Transfermarkt) going to Rangers:

Surely a wind up.. ? — Colour Me Green (@ColourMeGreen5) January 30, 2020

How convenient, when we’ve got a game against them coming up soon... — Gary Pilkington (@TheGreenGaz) January 30, 2020

Aye right.... — Janet Boyd (@Jotone2) January 30, 2020

Ron better tell rangers where to go. — Gene_Max (@GeneMax6) January 30, 2020

If we allow Kamberi to go without bringing in a replacement then it’ll prove Hibs fans are being strung up again. We are so light up front it’s ridiculous. — Connaire Wallace (@wallace92hfc) January 31, 2020

Widny loan them a cup of sugar — Marc James (@marcfibigT) January 30, 2020

If he really wants to go to rangers then good riddance — Ryan (@_TheRealDooley_) January 30, 2020

Should tell them we'll take Morelos for him — EUM (@Ewanmccal) January 30, 2020