Guillem Balague gives verdict on £55m striker Tottenham Hotspur reportedly bid for

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Luka Jovic.

Guillem Balague has told BBC Sport that reported Tottenham Hotspur target Luka Jovic is not doing well at Real Madrid at the moment.

The well-known Spanish football journalist has claimed that Spanish and European giants Madrid wanted to send the 22-year-old striker out on loan in the summer of 2019.

The Serbia international moved to Los Blancos in June 2019 from Eintracht Frankfurt for a transfer fee reported by The Guardian to be worth €65 million (£54.8 million).

According to WhoScored, the youngster has made four starts and 10 substitute appearances in La Liga and has played 105 minutes in the Champions League for Madrid so far this season.

El Desmarque recently reported that Tottenham had made a bid for Jovic in January, but Madrid had turned it down.

Balague told BBC Sport: “He is doing very poorly. In the cup he touched the ball 14 times, less than the goalkeeper.

“Before the season had started Real Madrid even considered sending him out on loan! And he had just arrived. He doesn't know what his role is and is not given time either.”

Need for a striker

With Harry Kane injured, Tottenham do need to sign a striker on January transfer deadline day despite the fact that both Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura can play upfront.

Spurs have left it too late to bring in a striker this month, and it will be interesting to see if the North London outfit do manage to get in a new player to play upfront.