Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Real Madrid

La Liga

Premier League

Guillem Balague claims Gareth Bale decision amid Tottenham Hotspur speculation

Subhankar Mondal
Gareth Bale of Real Madrid CF in action during the Copa del Rey round of 32 match between Unionistas CF and Real Madrid CF at stadium of Las Pistas on January 22, 2020 in Salamanca, Spain.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Gareth Bale.

Gareth Bale of Real Madrid CF runs with the ball during the Copa del Rey round of 32 match between Unionistas CF and Real Madrid CF at stadium of Las Pistas on January 22, 2020 in...

Guillem Balague has told BBC Sport that reported Tottenham Hotspur target Gareth Bale has decided that he will leave Real Madrid at the end of the season.

The well-known Spanish football journalist has claimed that no offer was made for the Wales international winger this month.

According to The Daily Mail, Spurs have held talks with Madrid over the transfer of the 30-year-old this week, but the North London outfit are pessimistic about their chances of securing his services.

 

Balague told BBC Sport about Bale: “Gareth has been injured. But I feel he will be strong and ready for the last months of the season. He decided he wanted to leave at the end of this season.

“No offer has arrived at the moment. So it is even possible he would stay, which in the eyes of the club is not ideal.”

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Gareth Bale of Real Madrid controls the ball during the Copa del Rey round of 32 match between Unionistas CF and Real Madrid CF at stadium of Las Pistas on January 22,...

Unlikely Tottenham Hotspur transfer?

Bale has fallen down the pecking order at Madrid under manager Zinedine Zidane, and his injury problems in recent years have affected his game and consistency for the Spanish and European giants.

It is hard to see Bale leave Madrid on January transfer deadline day, and it is even more unlikely that he will return to Tottenham in the middle of the season.

After all, the Welshman earns £600,000 per week as salary in Spain, according to The Daily Mail, and it is hard to see him take a massive pay-cut and move back to Spurs.

Gareth Bale of Real Madrid CF in action during the Copa del Rey round of 32 match between Unionistas CF and Real Madrid CF at stadium of Las Pistas on January 22, 2020 in Salamanca, Spain.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch