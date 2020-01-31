Guillem Balague claims Gareth Bale decision amid Tottenham Hotspur speculation

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Gareth Bale.

Guillem Balague has told BBC Sport that reported Tottenham Hotspur target Gareth Bale has decided that he will leave Real Madrid at the end of the season.

The well-known Spanish football journalist has claimed that no offer was made for the Wales international winger this month.

According to The Daily Mail, Spurs have held talks with Madrid over the transfer of the 30-year-old this week, but the North London outfit are pessimistic about their chances of securing his services.

Balague told BBC Sport about Bale: “Gareth has been injured. But I feel he will be strong and ready for the last months of the season. He decided he wanted to leave at the end of this season.

“No offer has arrived at the moment. So it is even possible he would stay, which in the eyes of the club is not ideal.”

Unlikely Tottenham Hotspur transfer?

Bale has fallen down the pecking order at Madrid under manager Zinedine Zidane, and his injury problems in recent years have affected his game and consistency for the Spanish and European giants.

It is hard to see Bale leave Madrid on January transfer deadline day, and it is even more unlikely that he will return to Tottenham in the middle of the season.

After all, the Welshman earns £600,000 per week as salary in Spain, according to The Daily Mail, and it is hard to see him take a massive pay-cut and move back to Spurs.