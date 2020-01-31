'Great player': Van Dijk praises 22-year-old after Tottenham transfer but issues blunt warning

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk and Tottenham Hotspur's new signing Steven Bergwijn are international teammates.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has labelled Tottenham's new signing, Steven Bergwij, as a 'great player' but he did warn send a blunt warning by saying 'it's all about showing it on the pitch'.

The Liverpool player, who is international teammates with Bergwijn, 22, for Holland, told his fellow countrymen that he now must 'work hard' and be 'patient' if he is to progress, as quoted by The Daily Star.

“Yes, he’s a great player,” said Van Dijk, as quoted by The Daily Star. “He has to be otherwise he wouldn’t have made the transfer.

“But it’s all about showing it on the pitch also. So he has to work hard, enjoy also the moment and progress and be patient as well. If that's the case in the next six months, then it will benefit us in the Euros as well.”

As reported by BBC Sport, Bergwijn made a £27 million switch to Spurs from PSV, and he will now be hoping to show that the big-money paid for him was worth it.

Whilst Spurs supporters won't perhaps see what he is really about until next season, these next five or so months, will provide him with the chance to dazzle the Premier League.

On Sunday, Jose Mourinho's side take on the current champions Manchester City, and this is a great chance for Bergwijn to make his mark.

Given that the versatile attacker has arrived midway through the season, he will need time to warm up, get used to England's top-flight, his new surroundings, know his teammates better and his manager.

The quicker he does that, the more impressed the Spurs faithful will be of him, as he is the only attack-minded player Spurs have signed this month.

Only hours remain before the transfer window slams shut and it remains to be seen whether the North London club will add a much-needed striker to their ranks.