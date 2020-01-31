Grantchester season 5 episode 4 cast: Meet guest stars Stella Gonet, Simon Kunz and Jyuddah Jaymes

Grantchester is back on our screens tonight for the fourth episode in the new series.

Murder mystery series have always been some of the most popular things on TV.

The fascinating plot lines and trying to piece together the case have always made for some intriguing viewing.

In January 2020, murder mystery fans have been treated to not only the return of Death in Paradise on BBC One but also ITV's Grantchester which is back for its fifth series this year.

After the new series arrived on January 10th, we've now reached the fourth episode in the new series but who's set to appear in this week's episode?

SEE ALSO: Jemma Redgrave hailed as Grantchester season 5 highlight

The story of episode 4

Episode 4 of Grantchester's fifth series kicks into action after the body of a young man is found stark naked out on the Fens.

Geordie and Will waste no time in investigating the case and discover a mysterious link to a Cambridgeshire research project experimenting with mind-altering drugs, leading the pair down a dark and gritty path.

Meanwhile, at the Keating household, an awkward dinner party leaves rifts in the family that could well never be resolved and tensions in Granchester continue to escalate.

Who's in the episode 4 cast?

As always, with any episode of Grantchester, we follow the story of the main cast of characters, Grantchester's residents, as well as a host of one-off guest actors.

Main/recurring cast

Robson Green as Geordie Keating

Tom Brittney as Will Davenport

Al Weaver as Leonard Finch

Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs Chapman

Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating

Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman

Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe

Lauren Carse as Ellie Harding

Jemma Redgrave as Amelia Davenport

Ross Boatman as Vic

Paula Wilcox as Diana

Bradley Hall as Larry Peters

Skye Lucia Degruttola as Esme Keating

Guest stars

Stella Gonet as Judy Munroe

Simon Kunz as Martin Adler

Sophie Walter as Helen Feldman

Jyuddah Jaymes as Remi Adeyemi

Akshay Sharan as Peter Soosai

Jack Barton as Chris Hartley

Russell Wilcox as Mr Hartley

Andrew Bridgmont as Douglas Munroe

Theo Fraser Steele as Professor Evans

Guest star spotlight

Taking the guest star spotlight this week are Stella Gonet, Simon Kunz and Jyuddah Jaymes.

Stella Gonet - Stella Gonet is a huge name among the guest cast this week with over 50 acting credits to her name.

Her acting career began in 1985 with a role in the TV series Gems and has included appearances in the likes of The Crown, The House of Elliot as well as 66 episodes in the medical soap Holby City.

Simon Kunz - In Simon Kunz, Grantchester has an actor with over 90 appearances to his name with the biggest role of his career coming in the likes of The Last Kingdom, Requiem and Traitors.

However, Kunz has also appeared in some huge productions but only in minor roles, these include Pierce Brosnan's first outing as James Bond in Goldeneye, Captain America: The First Avenger and Sherlock.

Jyuddah Jaymes - Jyuddah Jaymes is one of the most exciting up and coming actors in this week's Grantchester as he takes on the role of Remi Adeyemi.

He only has three acting roles to his name to date, Clique, Sanditon and Grantchester but his name will no doubt be one to watch out for.

Grantchester season 5 continues with episode 4 at 9pm on ITV.