Graham Roberts urges Tottenham Hotspur to complete transfer they are reportedly confident of

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in Gareth Bale.

According to The Times, there is growing confidence at Tottenham Hotspur that they will be able to sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid on transfer deadline day.

It has been reported that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy spoke to Madrid president Florentino Perez about signing the Wales international while trying to sell Christian Eriksen to the Spanish club.

 

Blockbuster signing for Tottenham Hotspur

Bale is a serial winner and has won La Liga once and the Champions League four times with Madrid since he joined the Spanish and European giants from Tottenham in the summer of 2013 for a transfer fee reported by The Times to be worth £85 million.

The Wales international has failed to convince everyone at Madrid, and injuries have also impeded his progress and impact at Los Blancos in recent years.

A move back to Tottenham would be massive for the North London club and would certainly enhance Jose Mourinho’s side’s chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League table this season.

Former Tottenham star Graham Roberts has urged the Premier League outfit to bring the 30-year-old back to the club.

