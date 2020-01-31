How to fix the Lorem Ipsum anim 4 placeholder in Ghost Recon Breakpoint that has been ridiculed by some gamers.

The Terminator event for Ghost Recon Breakpoint has commenced. Unfortunately, there's no Arnold Schwarzenegger, but there's still plenty of T-800s from 2029 for you to destroy. However, in another unfortunate circumstance that some of the community has ridiculed, Ubisoft's update prior to the event seems to have added a Lorem Ipsum anim 4 placeholder. While perhaps both confusing and annoying, there is at least a fix to remove it.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint was launched back in October 2019 where it received a lukewarm reception. While it has its fans, many seemed to agree that it was a step-backwards thanks to being a victim of the common problem a lot of video games now face: size and quantity over quality.

With that being said, some critics of the game may have returned for the Terminator crossover event alone. And, if this has led to you encountering the Lorem Ipsum anim 4 placeholder, below you can discover how to remove it.

GHOST RECON BREAKPOINT: Terminator event rewards and details

What is the Lorem Ipsum anim 4 in Ghost Recon Breakpoint?

The Lorem Ipsum anim 4 in Ghost Recon Breakpoint was noticed and spread about online on Reddit.

In case you're wondering what it is, it's essentially just a placeholder. And its appearance in Ghost Recon Breakpoint has resulted in some accusations of Ubisoft being "lazy" and "amateur".

Its appearance seems to have come about via update 1.1.0 which was released prior to the Terminator event. Unfortunately, it's not the only bit of placeholder text to have made it into the game.

Another Reddit post includes a PlayStation 4 screenshot of the controller set-up with "df sf dasasdffd dasfdas" at the top of the screen.

Image via Reddit

How to fix: Ghost Recon Breakpoint Lorem Ipsum anim 4 placeholder

There is a fix for removing the Lorem Ipsum anim 4 placeholder from Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

This fix involves pressing escape, proceeding to settings, and going to the interface tab to reset to default. Once you've done that, change the HUD settings to no HUD, and then reset to default one more time.

Reddit user CdrAxe is to thank for the above fix if it works. On the original Reddit post where the placeholder was first reported, a user named Archisoft says that they just messed around with the HUD to remove it.

This was then elaborated on by user Rhodsie47 who responded:

"It seems to be tied to loot notification under HUD settings. Turning mine to off then back to dynamic fixed it."

DESTINY 2: How to claim your Twitch Prime rewards

Ghost Recon Breakpoint is available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.