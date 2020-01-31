Former forward wants his club to sign Rangers midfielder today

Glasgow Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty is reportedly on Hibernian’s radar.

Tam McManus has stated on Twitter that he wants Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty to join Hibernian on January transfer deadline day.

The former Hibernian forward, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport, has praised the 23-year-old Rangers midfielder.

According to The Daily Record, Hibs are interested in signing the Scottish youngster on loan from Rangers for the rest of the season.

Sunderland, Shrewsbury Town and Charlton Athletic are also reported to be interested in securing the services of the midfielder on January transfer deadline day.

Really hoping Hibs can get Greg Docherty into ER. I really liked him at Hamilton Accies. Lad didn’t get much of a chance at Rangers due to the quality & competition they have in the middle of the park. But he went down to Shrewsbury (showed his hunger to play) and was excellent. — Tam McManus (@The_Tman10) January 31, 2020

Leaving Rangers

Docherty did well during his loan spell at Shrewsbury in England last season.

The midfielder has struggled to make an impact at Rangers, and it is hard to see him get much playing time at Ibrox under manager Steven Gerrard between now and the end of the season.

A loan spell at Hibernian would help the 23-year-old, as he would get regular playing time, and that is exactly what he needs at this stage of his career.