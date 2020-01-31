Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

Former forward wants his club to sign Rangers midfielder today

Subhankar Mondal
Sam Hart of Blackburn Rovers (centre) competing with Greg Docherty of Glasgow Rangers (left) during the pre-season friendly between Glasgow Rangers and Blackburn Rovers at Ibrox Stadium on...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Glasgow Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty is reportedly on Hibernian’s radar.

Greg Docherty of Rangers and Moussa Dembele of Celtic during the Scottish Cup Semi Final between Rangers and Celtic at Hampden Park on April 15, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.Greg Docherty of Rangers

Tam McManus has stated on Twitter that he wants Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty to join Hibernian on January transfer deadline day.

The former Hibernian forward, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport, has praised the 23-year-old Rangers midfielder.

Subscribe

 

According to The Daily Record, Hibs are interested in signing the Scottish youngster on loan from Rangers for the rest of the season.

Sunderland, Shrewsbury Town and Charlton Athletic are also reported to be interested in securing the services of the midfielder on January transfer deadline day.

Greg Docherty of Rangers is seen during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Rangers and Wigan Athletic at Ibrox Stadium on July 29, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Leaving Rangers

Docherty did well during his loan spell at Shrewsbury in England last season.

The midfielder has struggled to make an impact at Rangers, and it is hard to see him get much playing time at Ibrox under manager Steven Gerrard between now and the end of the season.

A loan spell at Hibernian would help the 23-year-old, as he would get regular playing time, and that is exactly what he needs at this stage of his career.

Evander Ferreira of FC Midtjylland, Greg Docherty of Rangers FC and Joel Andersson of FC Midtjylland compete for the ball during the UEFA Europa League Third Qualifying Round match between...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch