Everton lose out on £3.4m midfielder with 'great ambition to succeed'

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton were reportedly hoping to bring the young, talented midfielder to Goodison Park this month.
A player reportedly sought after by Everton head coach Carlo Ancelotti this January has made a decision on his future.
Earlier this month, Alicante Plaza reported that the Toffees had made contact about a deal to sign Elche midfielder Gonzalo Villar, with Atalanta, Juventus and Roma also keen.
Villar, 21, started out with Elche before a three-year spell at Valencia, and then headed back to the Spanish second division side, where he settled down and impressed.
The Spain Under-21 international has scored once in 22 games this season (Transfermarkt), and his all-round game, namely his passing and technical ability, is particularly impressive.
Everton seemingly wanted Villar as a talent for the future, but Marcel Brands and co have been pipped to his signature by Roma, who have announced his signing.
The Serie A side has signed the player for an initial fee of €4million (£3.4million) while various performance-related clauses, worth up to a maximum of €1million (£840,000), are also included in the deal.
Villar has penned a four-and-a-half year contract with Roma that runs until the summer of 2024.
Roma club chief executive Guido Fienga said: "Gonzalo is exactly the sort of central midfielder we have been looking to add to our squad: he’s young, he’s talented and has great ambition to succeed."
Everton have been having issues in midfield - Andre Gomes is only just back in training after a serious ankle injury, the likes of Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Fabian Delph have also spent lengthy periods on the treatment table, and Morgan Schneiderlin and Gylfi Sigurdsson have blown hot and cold for much of the season.
Have something to tell us about this article?