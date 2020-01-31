Everton fans react to 'grim news' coming out of Finch Farm

Jean-Philippe Gbamin has barely kicked a ball for Everton this season.

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Everton's Jean-Philippe Gbamin has suffered a fresh injury blow.

Gbamin had re-joined his Toffees team-mates in training in recent weeks after spending virtually the entire season on the sidelines with a thigh injury.

The 24-year-old, who managed 135 minutes of football for Everton prior to the injury, might not be so close to a comeback after all, though.

Ancelotti revealed that Gbamin - a £25 million signing last summer under Marco Silva [The Echo] - is set to undergo yet another operation, but the Italian added that he was hopeful of seeing him before the end of the season.

He told The Echo: "Gbamin unfortunately had a problem. He had a check with the English doctor and in the next few days maybe he needs another surgery to try to recover him before the end of the season. We hope to see him before the end of the season."

Fans of the Goodison Park club have barely seen their big-money midfielder since he arrived.

And here's how Everton supporters reacted to the blow.

Knew it ‍♂️ — Daniel (@D_Hart11) January 31, 2020

Grim news. Poor lar — Nick Casey (@1NE_LOV3) January 31, 2020

With Everton's luck when he comes back he's forgotten how to play football — Everton Four (@EvertonFourIG) January 31, 2020

How many times has this happened to everton a player with a bigger medical bill than his salary — Robert Edwards (@chefmainia) January 31, 2020

Shut it down til next season. Can’t rush an injury as severe as his. — John Ferguson (@JwfFive) January 31, 2020

The bad luck continues...I really wanted to see him play for us — Leigh Parry (@parryateverton) January 31, 2020

At least Andre Gomes is back in training with Everton.

Ancelotti hasn't seen the Portugal international in action up close yet following his broken foot in the game against Tottenham in November, when Silva was still in charge.

But the sooner he's back in action, the better for the Toffees.