Everton fans react to 'grim news' coming out of Finch Farm

Jean-Philippe Gbamin of Everton during he Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Everton at the Selhurst Park on August 10, 2019 in London, England.
Jean-Philippe Gbamin has barely kicked a ball for Everton this season.

Everton's Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Everton's Jean-Philippe Gbamin has suffered a fresh injury blow.

Gbamin had re-joined his Toffees team-mates in training in recent weeks after spending virtually the entire season on the sidelines with a thigh injury.

The 24-year-old, who managed 135 minutes of football for Everton prior to the injury, might not be so close to a comeback after all, though.

Ancelotti revealed that Gbamin - a £25 million signing last summer under Marco Silva [The Echo] - is set to undergo yet another operation, but the Italian added that he was hopeful of seeing him before the end of the season.

 

He told The Echo: "Gbamin unfortunately had a problem. He had a check with the English doctor and in the next few days maybe he needs another surgery to try to recover him before the end of the season. We hope to see him before the end of the season."

Fans of the Goodison Park club have barely seen their big-money midfielder since he arrived.

And here's how Everton supporters reacted to the blow.

At least Andre Gomes is back in training with Everton.

Ancelotti hasn't seen the Portugal international in action up close yet following his broken foot in the game against Tottenham in November, when Silva was still in charge.

But the sooner he's back in action, the better for the Toffees.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin of Everton makes home debut during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Watford FC at Goodison Park on August 17, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

