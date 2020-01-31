'Good luck', 'will do well': Some Everton fans react to update on 'Dave Watson' style player

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton have sanctioned a loan move for the Toffees U23 ace Morgan Feeney.
Everton academy ace Morgan Feeney has left Goodison Park on loan and a number of Toffees fans have been having their say on the switch.
The Toffees Under-23 defender is highly rated at the Merseyside club and captained his side to a Premier League 2 and Premier League Cup double last term.
He has made two senior appearances for Everton, both in the 2017-18 Europa League campaign, against Atalanta and Apollon Limassol (Transfermarkt).
Feeney was previously described him by Under-23s boss David Unsworth as a "terrific" prospect, hailing his leadership skills (official website) and also deeming him from the "Dave Watson school of defending".
The Bootle-born player, who was also in the Under-23s team that won the Premier League 2 title in 2017, will now ply his trade for League One side Tranmere Rovers.
The Birkenhead-based side currently sit 21st in the table and six points from safety, albeit with two games in hand on 20th-placed MK Dons.
Here is what Everton fans have been saying on Twitter about Feeney's loan move across the Mersey:
Good move for him, good luck mate— Mike Cosgrove (@Michael10449114) January 31, 2020
take care of our boy @trfc_james— ⁷ (@OwensRA7) January 31, 2020
About time we started loaning / selling the under 23s— dylan davies (@dylanjd14) January 31, 2020
Good luck @Morgan_Feeney13— LEE W efc (@leew456) January 31, 2020
Hope Feeney gets plenty of game time.— Roger Williams (@RogerWi33581994) January 31, 2020
He is a good player to be fair will do well— SIR YERALD (@blue4ever_1878) January 31, 2020
"It's his first loan, but I'm very confident and very positive about it," Micky Mellon told the Tranmere website. "He does all of the things a centre-half should do, he's a leader, he's vocal.
"I'm really pleased that we have been able to get somebody from Everton into the club. It is something that we've worked very hard to try and get that relationship going."
Have something to tell us about this article?