Quick links

Everton

Premier League

'Good luck', 'will do well': Some Everton fans react to update on 'Dave Watson' style player

Giuseppe Labellarte
Morgan Feeney of Everton during the Premier League 2 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton on January 15, 2018 in Enfield, England.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton have sanctioned a loan move for the Toffees U23 ace Morgan Feeney.

Trae Coyle of Arsenal is fouled by Morgan Feeney of Everton during the match between Arsenal U23 and Everton U23 in the PL2 at Emirates Stadium on August 23, 2019 in London, England.

Everton academy ace Morgan Feeney has left Goodison Park on loan and a number of Toffees fans have been having their say on the switch.

The Toffees Under-23 defender is highly rated at the Merseyside club and captained his side to a Premier League 2 and Premier League Cup double last term.

He has made two senior appearances for Everton, both in the 2017-18 Europa League campaign, against Atalanta and Apollon Limassol (Transfermarkt).

 

 

Feeney was previously described him by Under-23s boss David Unsworth as a "terrific" prospect, hailing his leadership skills (official website) and also deeming him from the "Dave Watson school of defending".

The Bootle-born player, who was also in the Under-23s team that won the Premier League 2 title in 2017, will now ply his trade for League One side Tranmere Rovers.

The Birkenhead-based side currently sit 21st in the table and six points from safety, albeit with two games in hand on 20th-placed MK Dons.

Here is what Everton fans have been saying on Twitter about Feeney's loan move across the Mersey:

"It's his first loan, but I'm very confident and very positive about it," Micky Mellon told the Tranmere website. "He does all of the things a centre-half should do, he's a leader, he's vocal.

"I'm really pleased that we have been able to get somebody from Everton into the club. It is something that we've worked very hard to try and get that relationship going."

Morgan Feeney of Everton during the Premier League 2 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton on January 15, 2018 in Enfield, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch