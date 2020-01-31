'Good luck', 'will do well': Some Everton fans react to update on 'Dave Watson' style player

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton have sanctioned a loan move for the Toffees U23 ace Morgan Feeney.

Everton academy ace Morgan Feeney has left Goodison Park on loan and a number of Toffees fans have been having their say on the switch.

The Toffees Under-23 defender is highly rated at the Merseyside club and captained his side to a Premier League 2 and Premier League Cup double last term.

He has made two senior appearances for Everton, both in the 2017-18 Europa League campaign, against Atalanta and Apollon Limassol (Transfermarkt).

Feeney was previously described him by Under-23s boss David Unsworth as a "terrific" prospect, hailing his leadership skills (official website) and also deeming him from the "Dave Watson school of defending".

The Bootle-born player, who was also in the Under-23s team that won the Premier League 2 title in 2017, will now ply his trade for League One side Tranmere Rovers.

The Birkenhead-based side currently sit 21st in the table and six points from safety, albeit with two games in hand on 20th-placed MK Dons.

Here is what Everton fans have been saying on Twitter about Feeney's loan move across the Mersey:

Good move for him, good luck mate — Mike Cosgrove (@Michael10449114) January 31, 2020

take care of our boy @trfc_james — ⁷ (@OwensRA7) January 31, 2020

About time we started loaning / selling the under 23s — dylan davies (@dylanjd14) January 31, 2020

Good luck @Morgan_Feeney13 — LEE W efc (@leew456) January 31, 2020

Hope Feeney gets plenty of game time. — Roger Williams (@RogerWi33581994) January 31, 2020

He is a good player to be fair will do well — SIR YERALD (@blue4ever_1878) January 31, 2020

"It's his first loan, but I'm very confident and very positive about it," Micky Mellon told the Tranmere website. "He does all of the things a centre-half should do, he's a leader, he's vocal.

"I'm really pleased that we have been able to get somebody from Everton into the club. It is something that we've worked very hard to try and get that relationship going."