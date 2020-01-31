Who is Ella-Rae Smith? The Stranger star's age, Instagram and previous roles

It's a series that many have struggled to switch off.

The Stranger starring Ella-Rae Smith has finally landed!

Danny Brocklehurst's series reached the streaming service on Thursday, January 30th 2020 and gave audiences a gripping eight episodes to sink their teeth into.

It's already earned a great deal of praise across social media, with particular emphasis on its stacked cast. In the key roles, we have the likes of Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp) as the titular stranger, Richard Armitage (The Hobbit trilogy) as Adam Price, Siobhan Finneran (Happy Valley) as DS Johanna Griffin, Jennifer Saunders (Absolutely Fabulous) as Heidi and more.

From the very start, this tale of a man's world turned upside down by a stranger revealing sinister secrets is wildly unpredictable. It ventures into some startling territory, and there's always the sense that another reveal is right around the bend to catch us off guard.

Along with the aforementioned performers, the supporting cast also does a terrific job of building this web of intrigue, so let's spotlight Ella-Rae Smith...

THIS IS HOW I WIN! Uncut Gems ending explained

Ella-Rae Smith in The Stranger

The 21-year-old English actress and model Ella-Rae Smith plays the character of Daisy Hoy in The Stranger.

Although not the series' showstopper due to a great deal less screentime, it's wonderful to see her here and we're excited to see what she has lined up next, as she's also set to star in Sweetheart (she'll play Isla), Suppression (Stacey) and Seance (Helina), according to IMDb.

If you recognised her, perhaps you've seen a handful of these...

NEW NIGHTMARE! Who plays Kayako’s ghost in The Grudge?

Ella-Rae Smith: Movies & TV

According to IMDb, Ella first appeared on screens very briefly in a 2013 short called Kitty Litter.

A few years later, she played Mia in two episodes of the TV series Marley's Ghosts. In 2017, on the other hand, she landed her first film role in Rafael Kapelinski's Butterfly Kisses (she played Ella). It's an incredibly bold and daring piece of work centring on a young man with a horrific secret - an underseen gem of the 2010s which screened at the 67th Berlin Film Festival.

She then went on to star in a number of features, including the Liam Neeson actioner The Commuter (Sofia), 2018's Boogie Man (Kristen), 2: Hrs (Vic) and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (Madame M's Crew).

As for TV, you may recognise her as Fola in Netflix's The Witcher. If not, it's also worth noting that she's been in other TV titles such as Into the Badlands (Nix) and Clique (Phoebe Parker-Fox).

BOOGEYMAN: The Outsider explained

ella-rae smith is so goddamn beautiful pic.twitter.com/wQSatffKHv — evi (@aryasloki) December 30, 2019

Follow Ella-Rae Smith on Instagram

If you're a fan of her work, the best way to keep up to date with all things Ella is Instagram!

You find her over at @ellaraesmith; she currently has 26.5k followers.

On the day of release, she posted a snap with her co-stars captioned: "Today is the day! @harlancoben’s The Stranger - all eight episodes on @netflix worldwide to binge to your hearts content."

Well, it's safe to say that the binge went down a treat for most.

In other news, who is The Stranger star Brandon Fellows?