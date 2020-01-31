'Don't try to knick that deal': Sky Sports pundit hopes West Ham don't sign linked attacker

London duo West Ham United and Crystal Palace are seemingly going to tussle for Jarrod Bowen on deadline day.

Clinton Morrison is hopeful that West Ham United 'don't try to knick' Crystal Palace's deal for Hull City's Jarrod Bowen on deadline day.

Speaking to Sky Sports News (31/01/20 at 06:15 am), with Bowen attracting interest from a number of clubs, including, West Ham and Palace, ex-Selhurst Park striker, Morrison, is hoping that Roy Hodgson's side wins the race for his signature.

"Yes, most definitely [it would be a great move for Palace]," Morrison told Sky Sports. "He has scored a lot of goals over the last few seasons in the Championship. He's not an out-and-out striker. He comes in off the wings.

"I think Palace need competition in those areas. They have only got Andros Townsend and Wilfried Zaha. And we don't know what's going to happen with Zaha. I don't think he'll move in this window but in the summer. 100% Zaha will move. They need to strengthen. I like Bowen because he gets you goals from out wide. He has scored 16 already this season.

"I think he would be a brilliant signing. I hope West Ham don't try to knick that deal."

As reported by The Daily Mail, both West Ham and Palace are rivalling one another for £16 million, Bowen, with the latter, seemingly agreeing on a fee for his signature.

This is one that is going to rumble on throughout the day, and it wouldn't be a surprise if there are a few twists and turns before a final decision is made.

Bowen has been outstanding for a number of seasons now and it isn't a surprise that he is finally getting recognition for his hard work in the second-tier.

Both Palace and West Ham are in need of more attack-minded players, with David Moyes' side perhaps more desperate for a striker or winger because of their current position.

Whilst Palace have someone like Wilfiired Zaha, their London rivals only have a player like Michail Antonio, who has been injury-prone, but when he has been on the pitch he has been providing the magic for his side.

Nonetheless, over the course of this season, Bowen has played 32 games, scoring 17 goals and supplying six assists [transfermarkt].