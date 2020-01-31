Doctor Who season 12 episode 6 cast: Meet Warren Brown, Matthew McNulty and Molly Harris

Doctor Who keeps the guest stars coming with this latest action-packed adventure.

As expected, the Doctor Who season 12 episode 6 cast absolutely delivers.

The latest season of this science fiction favourite has us feeling truly spoilt. We may have seen the Doctor incarnated by the likes of David Tennant, Tom Baker, Matt Smith and more in the past, but years down the line we suspect we'll champion Jodie Whitaker's time as the character just as much.

Season 12 has already dropped so many bombshells on adoring fans, and if you were hoping they'd tease something huge on the horizon, you were certainly in luck.

As for the guest stars we've had so far, Anjli Mohindra (Bodyguard), Neil Stuke (Doctor Foster), James Buckley (The Inbetweeners), Goran Visnjic (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo) and more have really helped shake things up for the regular cast.

There are no signs of slowing with episode 6 though, which is called Praxeus...

Doctor Who season 12 episode 6 cast

As highlighted by IMDb, here are the cast members of Doctor Who season 12 episode 6:

- Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor

- Bradley Walsh as Graham O'Brien

- Tosin Cole as Ryan Sinclair

- Mandip Gill as Yasmin Khan

- Warren Brown as Jake Willis

- Matthew McNulty as Adam Lang

- Molly Harris as Suki Cheng

- Joana Borja as Gabriela Camera

- Thapelo Maropefela as Aramu

- Gabriela Toloi as Jamila Velez

- Soo Drouet as Joyce

- Tristan de Beer as Zach Olson

Now, let's take a closer look at some of these exciting guest stars!

Warren Brown stars in Praxeus

Any Luther fans?

The 41-year-old English actor and former boxer played the part of DS Justin Ripley alongside Idris Elba's titular detective throughout the series.

Even if you're not a Luther fan, we still can't imagine he'll be a stranger on your screens. Other TV titles he's been aboard include Strike Back (he played Sgt. Thomas 'Mac' McAllister), Liar (Tom Bailey), X Company (Neil Mackay), By Any Means (Jack Quinn), Homefront (Joe Mancetta), Inside Men (Marcus) and more.

It's not all TV for Warren though, clearly! He's also starred in such films as 2017's The Hatton Garden Job (Senior Officer Trotter), Cargo (Kevin), Borrowed Time (Nigel), Byzantium (Gareth) and Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises (Mercenary Security #1).

In this exciting episode of Doctor Who he guest stars as Jake Willis.

Spotlighting Matthew McNulty

If you're currently hooked watching Deadwater Fell with David Tennant then Matthew Mcnulty's talents will already apparent.

In Doctor Who he stars as Adam Lang. We're sure it's always a dream come true scoring a part on the iconic sci-fi series, but looking over Matthew's TV credentials, we imagine they were beaming to have him.

Across a screen career spanning roughly two decades, he has starred in such TV shows as Silent Witness (Sergeant Craig Whitehead), The Bay (Nick Mooney), Cleaning Up (Dave), Versailles (Guillaume), The Terror (Lt. Edward Little), The Musketeers (Lucien Grimaud), The Mill (Daniel Bate), Misfits (Seth) and The Paradise (Dudley)... and that's not even all of it!

Film roles include Ibiza Ste in 2012's Spike Island, Jeremy in The Knot and Young Eric in Ken Loach's Looking for Eric.

Molly Harris as Suki Cheng

In the role of Suki Cheng, we have Molly Harris.

This year we'll be seeing her on the big screen, as she's all set to play Chrys in the forthcoming blockbuster Artemis Fowl, also starring the likes of Josh Gad and Judi Dench.

Prior to Doctor Who, you may have seen her in an episode of the TV series Baptiste (she played Tess) and a 2019 film called Monsoon (Linh).

