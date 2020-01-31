Sunderland will reportedly sign Championship attacker today, but could reject £1.8m youngster

Two attackers are being linked with a deadline day move to Sunderland - Bristol City's Antoine Semenyo and ex-Liverpool starlet Bobby Duncan.

Sunderland could finally complete the signing of Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo on deadline day, according to the Sunderland Echo, but whether he will be joined by Bobby Duncan on Wearside remains to be seen.

It has been a busy transfer window at the Stadium of Light and, despite already completing a couple of eye-catching signings, there is still work to be done in the North East.

Phil Parkinson made it clear weeks ago that he wanted Semenyo at Sunderland, hailing the ‘pace and power’ of a youngster who has struggled to build on his early promise at Ashton Gate.

And it seems that this protracted transfer saga is finally nearing it’s end.

The Echo claims that Sunderland are hoping to wrap up a loan deal for Semenyo on Friday morning. The arrival of Nahki Wells at Bristol City, who purported to push the 20-year-old even further down the pecking order, appears to have opened the door.

A deal for Semenyo certainly looks more likely than Duncan, despite claims from the Northern Echo that Steven Gerrard’s teenage cousin has been offered to the League One promotion hopefuls.

Duncan, a prolific goalscorer at youth level for Manchester City and then Liverpool, made a controversial £1.8 million move to Fiorentina over the summer. But, after failing to make his breakthrough in Serie A, an immediate return to England looks to be on the cards.

Sunderland, however, appear unlikely to take up their chance to sign an England U19 international.