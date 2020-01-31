Quick links

Sunderland

Bristol City

League One

Championship

Sunderland will reportedly sign Championship attacker today, but could reject £1.8m youngster

Danny Owen
Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Coventry City at Stadium of Light on November 23, 2019 in Sunderland, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Two attackers are being linked with a deadline day move to Sunderland - Bristol City's Antoine Semenyo and ex-Liverpool starlet Bobby Duncan.

Antoine Semenyo of Bristol City walks off the after been given a red card during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Derby County at Ashton Gate on April 27, 2019 in...

Sunderland could finally complete the signing of Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo on deadline day, according to the Sunderland Echo, but whether he will be joined by Bobby Duncan on Wearside remains to be seen.

It has been a busy transfer window at the Stadium of Light and, despite already completing a couple of eye-catching signings, there is still work to be done in the North East.

Phil Parkinson made it clear weeks ago that he wanted Semenyo at Sunderland, hailing the ‘pace and power’ of a youngster who has struggled to build on his early promise at Ashton Gate.

 

And it seems that this protracted transfer saga is finally nearing it’s end.

The Echo claims that Sunderland are hoping to wrap up a loan deal for Semenyo on Friday morning. The arrival of Nahki Wells at Bristol City, who purported to push the 20-year-old even further down the pecking order, appears to have opened the door.

Antoine Semenyo of Newport County reacts during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Middlesbrough and Newport County AFC at Riverside Stadium on January 26, 2019 in Middlesbrough, United...

A deal for Semenyo certainly looks more likely than Duncan, despite claims from the Northern Echo that Steven Gerrard’s teenage cousin has been offered to the League One promotion hopefuls.

Duncan, a prolific goalscorer at youth level for Manchester City and then Liverpool, made a controversial £1.8 million move to Fiorentina over the summer. But, after failing to make his breakthrough in Serie A, an immediate return to England looks to be on the cards.

Sunderland, however, appear unlikely to take up their chance to sign an England U19 international.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Bobby Duncan of Liverpool and Haji Mnoga of Portsmouth in action during the FA Youth Cup tie at Langtree Park on December 18, 2018 in St Helens,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch