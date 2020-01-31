Report: Wolves agree fee for next January signing, medical organised at Molineux

After scoring that stunning volley at Old Trafford, Rochdale wonderkid Luke Matheson is reportedly Premier League bound with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Rochdale wonderkid Luke Matheson is set to undergo a medical at Wolverhampton Wanderers after they agreed a fee of £1 million with the League One outfit, according to Sky Sports (live blog, 12.29pm).

As things stand, Daniel Podence looks set to be the only new addition to Nuno Espirito Santo’s first team ranks this month.

But with youngsters Leonardo Campana, Nigel Lonwijk, Justin Hubner and Enzo Loiodice, the ambitious outfit have been working diligently behind the scenes to strengthen their U23 squad with some of the game’s most promising youngsters.

And Matheson looks set to be the latest new addition as the January window comes to a close. Sky claims that the teenage right-back is on his way to the Black Country in order to undergo a medical with Rochdale set to obtain a seven-figure fee for their prized asset.

The England youth international shot to fame with a stunning volley against non-other than Manchester United in the EFL Cup earlier this season, embarking upon a wide-eyed celebration that only the stone-hearted among you would have struggled to enjoy.

Just to add to this fairytale story, Matheson spent the coach trip back from Old Trafford revising for his GCSEs. And an impending move to Wolves looks like the next enticing chapter.