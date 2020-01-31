Quick links

Report: West Ham planning Barcelona raid for 'very fast' player Valverde loved

Danny Owen
La Liga champions Barcelona could reportedly lose exciting right-back Moussa Wague with Premier League West Ham United allegedly keen.

West Ham United have turned their attention to Barcelona flyer Moussa Wague as they look to bring a new right-back to the London Stadium before it’s too late, according to the Guardian (live blog, 1.35pm).

Try as they might, The Hammers have failed to find a long-term replacement for Pablo Zabaleta. The Argentine will swap his studs for slippers in the summer and, despite links with Joakim Maehle, Rasmus Kristensen and co, the team now managed by David Moyes have been left frustrated in their pursuit of a capable successor.

 

There is still time to do a deal, however, and The Guardian reports that a highly-rated Barcelona youngster is the latest name in the frame.

Wague moved to the Camp Nou from Belgian outfit Eupen two years ago and really caught the eye of the now-departed Ernesto Valverde, forcing his way into the first-team reckoning over the last 12 months or so.

A swashbuckling full-back with explosive pace (he was described by Valverde himself as 'very fast') Wague has already earned 18 caps for Senegal and became the youngest African goalscorer in World Cup history with an effort against Japan in the group stages over in Russia.

It remains to be seen, however, whether Wague would be willing to turn his back on Barcelona in favour of a club hovering worryingly around the Premier League’s relegation places.

But with Sergi Roberto more comfortable in midfield and Nelson Semedo’s long-term future uncertain, Wague could be forgiven for thinking that his Camp Nou story isn’t over just yet.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

