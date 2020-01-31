Quick links

Report: West Brom inquire about signing £1m man who Bilic called 'exceptional'

Domingos Quina was handed his Premier League debut by Slaven Bilic and the Watford man could be reunited with him at West Bromwich Albion.

Domingos Quina of Watford in action with Harry Arter of Cardiff City during the Premier League match between Watford FC and Cardiff City at Vicarage Road on December 15, 2018 in Watford,...

West Bromwich Albion are hoping to reunite Slaven Bilic with the ‘exceptional’ Domingos Quina on transfer deadline day, according to the Express and Star.

With The Baggies failing to win any of their last seven Championship games, falling to second place behind promotion rivals Leeds United, the Midland giants needed to make the January window count.

And, on paper at least, it looks like they have.

 

In Callum Robinson and Kamil Grosicki, West Brom will end the day with two new attackers who are capable of striking fear into defenders at this level.

Now, The Express and Star reports that West Brom are making a move for Quina too, after missing out on Swansea City newbie Conor Gallagher.

The Watford wonderkid was handed his debut by a certain Croatian coach during his time at West Ham and Bilic will surely be thrilled about the prospect of reuniting with a player he tipped for the very top.

“There is no doubt he has something exceptional,” the straight-talking tactician told The Hammers’ official website.

Domingos Quina of West Ham United in action during the Premier League 2 match between West Ham United and Chelsea FC at Chigwell Construction Stadium on March 11, 2018 in Dagenham, England.

“He is skilful and is one of those players who doesn't have to think about his first touch because it comes so naturally to him. He is not afraid of challenges and has skill and vision.”

Quina ignored interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona to join Watford for £1 million some 18 months ago, as reported by The Mirror, but that decision appears to have backfired.

With just 18 minutes of Premier League football under his belt this season, the 20-year-old’s rise appears to have stalled. Could Bilic come to his rescue?

Domingos Quina of Watford scores his team's third goal during the Premier League match between Watford FC and Cardiff City at Vicarage Road on December 15, 2018 in Watford, United Kingdom.

