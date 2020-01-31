Report: Tottenham hoping to hijack Euro giants' £21m move at the 11th hour

Ex-Liverpool star Emre Can could reportedly return to the Premier League with Spurs and Arsenal keen on the potentially Dortmund-bound Juventus outcast.

Emre Can’s move from Juventus to Borussia Dortmund is still far from done with Tottenham Hotspur expected to fight until the death for the Germany international, according to Sport1.

With Euro 2020 looming over the horizon, it doesn’t take a genius to work out why a former Liverpool and Bayern Munich man is desperate to seal a move away from Turin before tonight’s transfer deadline.

Can was famously left out of Juve’s Champions League squad at the start of the season and life hasn’t got any easier for him under Maurizio Sarri since, with just two Serie A starts to his name.

And while all the signs suggest that the versatile midfielder/full-back is on his way back to Germany in a £21 million move to Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham are not going to bow out of the race until Can is posing in yellow and black.

That is according to Sport1, who claim that the transfer is ‘shaking’ amid interest from the London giants. Tottenham’s bitter rivals Arsenal are also understood to be keen in hi-jacking the deal, as are French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Jose Mourinho has already poured fuel into a stuttering Spurs engine with the loan signing of Gedson Fernandes from Benfica but Can would bring plenty of Premier League experience and versatility to a club who have lost Moussa Sissoko and Tanguy Ndombele to injuries of late.

Can could also potentially fill in at right-back if required, following Kyle Walker-Peters’ move to Southampton.