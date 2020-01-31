Quick links

Report: Rangers' forgotten man heading to England; League One side win race

Danny Owen
Rangers fans look on during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 1, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Greg Docherty shone on loan at Shrewsbury Town from Scottish Premiership giants Rangers; can Glenn Middleton follow in his footsteps?

Glenn Middleton of Rangers is seen during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Rangers and Wigan Athletic at Ibrox Stadium on July 29, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Shrewsbury Town are set to win the race for Rangers winger Glenn Middleton, according to Sky Sports (live blog, 10.14am).

After bursting onto the scene during Steven Gerrard’s debut season in charge at Ibrox, the 2019/20 campaign has been one to forget for an explosive Scotland U21 international.

Middleton was re-called from his loan spell at Hibernian ahead of schedule after making just eight appearances for the Edinburgh giants.

 

And, with Rangers adding another attacking talent to their ranks in the shape of Romania international Ianis Hagi, Middleton’s path to the first-team appears to have been blocked for the time being.

Another short-term spell away from Glasgow could do this former Norwich City starlet the world of good and, according to Sky, Shrewsbury is likely to be his destination.

Glenn Middleton of Rangers FC during the UEFA Europa League Group G match between Villarreal CF and Rangers FC at La Ceramica Stadium on September 20, 2018 in Vila-real, Spain.

Middleton, it seems, is set to follow in the footsteps of Greg Docherty, the dynamic midfielder who shone during a 2018/19 spell at the Meadow. Docherty established himself as a real fans’ favourite with 21 goals and assists in Shrewsbury colours and it remains to be seen whether Middleton is capable of making a similar impact at a side who very nearly stunned Liverpool in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Should the speedy winger impress south of the border, there is no reason to believe that he won’t return to Ibrox in the summer and become a useful squad member at Rangers once again.

Greg Docherty of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring during the Sky Bet League 1 match between Shrewsbury Town and Oxford United at Greenhous Meadow, Shrewsbury on Monday 22nd April...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

