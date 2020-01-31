Quick links

Report: Middlesbrough want £10.5m attacker but face competition from Benfica

Jonathan Woodgate the head coach
Argentina international Adolfo Gaich has been linked with a shock move to Championship outfit Boro but Benfica and Schalke are reportedly keen too.

Adolfo Gaich of Argentina celebrates as he scores a penalty in the shoot out during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Argentina and Mali at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on...

Middlesbrough have shown interest in signing Argentina international striker Adolfo Gaich from San Lorenzo on transfer deadline day, according to San Lorenzo Primero.

While Jonathan Woodgate’s side have been much-improved in recent weeks, its fair to say goals are not their strong point. Boro have scored just 29 times in 29 Championship games, a tally only relegation threatened Wigan Athletic can better – if ‘better’ is the right word.

But, according to reports from South America, the North East outfit could solve the problem by landing one of the biggest rising stars in Argentinian football.

 

At the age of 20, Gaich has already made his international bow for the Albiceleste. And the 6ft 3ins frontman has found the net four times in nine league matches for San Lorenzo this season.

Gaich was expected to complete a £10.5 million move to Club Brugge, according to DH, but nothing is signed, sealed and delivered just yet with a host of clubs from across the continent looking to hi-jack the deal before today’s transfer deadline.

Adolfo Gaich of Argentina reacts during the FIFA U-20 World Cup match between Argentina and Mali on June 4, 2019 in Bielsko Biala, Poland.

With Schalke and Portuguese league leaders Benfica both interested, the chances of Gaich choosing a team sitting in the bottom half of England’s second tier looks rather slim, however.

Furthermore, his £10.5 million price-tag could be far too rich for a Boro side operating under the steely gaze of Financial Fair Play.

Adolfo Gaich of Argentina scores a penalty in the shoot out during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Argentina and Mali at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on June 04, 2019 in...

