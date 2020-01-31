Report: Middlesbrough want £10.5m attacker but face competition from Benfica

Argentina international Adolfo Gaich has been linked with a shock move to Championship outfit Boro but Benfica and Schalke are reportedly keen too.

Middlesbrough have shown interest in signing Argentina international striker Adolfo Gaich from San Lorenzo on transfer deadline day, according to San Lorenzo Primero.

While Jonathan Woodgate’s side have been much-improved in recent weeks, its fair to say goals are not their strong point. Boro have scored just 29 times in 29 Championship games, a tally only relegation threatened Wigan Athletic can better – if ‘better’ is the right word.

But, according to reports from South America, the North East outfit could solve the problem by landing one of the biggest rising stars in Argentinian football.

At the age of 20, Gaich has already made his international bow for the Albiceleste. And the 6ft 3ins frontman has found the net four times in nine league matches for San Lorenzo this season.

Gaich was expected to complete a £10.5 million move to Club Brugge, according to DH, but nothing is signed, sealed and delivered just yet with a host of clubs from across the continent looking to hi-jack the deal before today’s transfer deadline.

With Schalke and Portuguese league leaders Benfica both interested, the chances of Gaich choosing a team sitting in the bottom half of England’s second tier looks rather slim, however.

Furthermore, his £10.5 million price-tag could be far too rich for a Boro side operating under the steely gaze of Financial Fair Play.