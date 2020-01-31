Quick links

Leicester City

Southampton

Premier League

Report: Leicester approach Premier League rivals about signing their £12.8m captain

Danny Owen
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers celebrates after the Premier League match between Leicester City and Watford FC at The King Power Stadium on December 04, 2019 in Leicester, United...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City reportedly want to sign Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (23) of Southampton celebrates victory during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Southampton at the King Power Stadium, Leicester on Saturday 11th...

Leicester City have made contact with Southampton as they make a dramatic attempt to lure Saints skipper Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to the King Power Stadium, as reported by Ekstra Bladet.

Saints coach Ralph Hasenhuttl made his stance clear at the start of the window and he hasn’t deviated since; he does not, under any circumstances, want to sell a single member of his first-team squad this month.

Considering that Hojbjerg is Southampton’s influential skipper and one of Hasenhuttl’s most trusted lieutenants, Leicester might be wasting their time as they look to convince the South Coast club to cash in on the former Bayern Munich wonderkid.

 

Hojbjerg was linked with Tottenham, Arsenal and Everton on Thursday by Sky Sports but, according to reports in his native Denmark, it is Leicester who are the most interested party.

The Foxes have even made contact with Southampton and, though the all-action midfielder is due to become a free agent in the summer of 2021, it will take a substantial bid to get Hasenhuttl’s side around the table.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg of Southampton and Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St. Mary's Stadium on January 25,...

Hojbjerg moved to St Mary’s for £12.8 million four years ago and, after a slow start to life in England, he has quietly evolved into one of the Premier League’s most underrated enforcers.

With a superb passing range and the energy of a Duracell bunny (other battery providers are available), a 24-year-old with vast potential would comfortably slot into a Leicester midfield high on technique and tenacity.

Interestingly, Leicester have already tried and failed to sign another Denmark international from Southampton this month – the giant centre-back Jannik Vestergaard (Sun).

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg of Southampton during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St. Mary's Stadium on January 25, 2020 in Southampton, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch