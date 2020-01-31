Report: Leicester approach Premier League rivals about signing their £12.8m captain

Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City reportedly want to sign Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton.

Leicester City have made contact with Southampton as they make a dramatic attempt to lure Saints skipper Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to the King Power Stadium, as reported by Ekstra Bladet.

Saints coach Ralph Hasenhuttl made his stance clear at the start of the window and he hasn’t deviated since; he does not, under any circumstances, want to sell a single member of his first-team squad this month.

Considering that Hojbjerg is Southampton’s influential skipper and one of Hasenhuttl’s most trusted lieutenants, Leicester might be wasting their time as they look to convince the South Coast club to cash in on the former Bayern Munich wonderkid.

Hojbjerg was linked with Tottenham, Arsenal and Everton on Thursday by Sky Sports but, according to reports in his native Denmark, it is Leicester who are the most interested party.

The Foxes have even made contact with Southampton and, though the all-action midfielder is due to become a free agent in the summer of 2021, it will take a substantial bid to get Hasenhuttl’s side around the table.

Hojbjerg moved to St Mary’s for £12.8 million four years ago and, after a slow start to life in England, he has quietly evolved into one of the Premier League’s most underrated enforcers.

With a superb passing range and the energy of a Duracell bunny (other battery providers are available), a 24-year-old with vast potential would comfortably slot into a Leicester midfield high on technique and tenacity.

Interestingly, Leicester have already tried and failed to sign another Denmark international from Southampton this month – the giant centre-back Jannik Vestergaard (Sun).