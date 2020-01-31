Report: Fulham hoping to raid London rivals for youngster once dubbed 'outstanding'

Scott Parker's Fulham have reportedly set their sights on Charlton Athletic youngster Alfie Doughty - is he going to swap The Valley for Craven Cottage?

Fulham are hoping to raid local rivals Charlton Athletic for the exciting Alfie Doughty, according to London News Online, though a January deal will be easier said than done.

With the Addicks plummeting like a stone after a brilliant start to the Championship campaign, the last thing Lee Bowyer needed was to see another of his star players linked with a move away from the Valley.

Charlton have already lost goalscoring midfielder Conor Gallagher to Swansea while star striker Lyle Taylor could also go before Friday’s transfer deadline with his contract due to expire in the summer.

20-year-old Doughty, meanwhile, has represented a rare bright spark for the Londoners since he was recalled from a loan spell at Bromley in the autumn.

An all-action all-rounder who has played in a variety of midfield roles, as well as at left-back, Doughty offered a tantalising glimpse of his rapid pace and creative instincts with a magical assist against Preston earlier this month.

Such moments of supreme technique have caught the eye of Fulham, London News Online report, but Charlton have made it clear that the academy graduate is not for sale this month.

“He’s just shown that [he can play Championship football]. He was excellent,” Bowyer told the same publication after Doughty inspired Charlton’s 3-1 win against Sheffield Wednesday in November.

“I thought he was outstanding.”

Doughty is arguably at his best when flying down the left-hand side, though it must be mentioned that Fulham are hardly short of quality on that flank with Joe Bryan, Ivan Cavaleiro and co in Scott Parker’s ranks. The youngster needs first-team football in order to continue his progression and he will certainly get that at Charlton.