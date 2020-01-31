Quick links

Report: Fulham hoping to raid London rivals for youngster once dubbed 'outstanding'

Scott Parker, Caretaker Manager of Fulham shows appreciation to the fans after the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Liverpool FC at Craven Cottage on March 17, 2019 in London,...
Scott Parker's Fulham have reportedly set their sights on Charlton Athletic youngster Alfie Doughty - is he going to swap The Valley for Craven Cottage?

Alfie Doughty of Charlton during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Charlton Athletic at Loftus Road Stadium, London on Saturday 21st December 2019.

Fulham are hoping to raid local rivals Charlton Athletic for the exciting Alfie Doughty, according to London News Online, though a January deal will be easier said than done.

With the Addicks plummeting like a stone after a brilliant start to the Championship campaign, the last thing Lee Bowyer needed was to see another of his star players linked with a move away from the Valley.

Charlton have already lost goalscoring midfielder Conor Gallagher to Swansea while star striker Lyle Taylor could also go before Friday’s transfer deadline with his contract due to expire in the summer.

 

20-year-old Doughty, meanwhile, has represented a rare bright spark for the Londoners since he was recalled from a loan spell at Bromley in the autumn.

An all-action all-rounder who has played in a variety of midfield roles, as well as at left-back, Doughty offered a tantalising glimpse of his rapid pace and creative instincts with a magical assist against Preston earlier this month.

Alfie Doughty of Charlton Athletic runs with the ball during the Premier League Cup match between Charlton Athletic and Peterborough United on February 25, 2019 at the DGS Stadium in...

Such moments of supreme technique have caught the eye of Fulham, London News Online report, but Charlton have made it clear that the academy graduate is not for sale this month.

“He’s just shown that [he can play Championship football]. He was excellent,” Bowyer told the same publication after Doughty inspired Charlton’s 3-1 win against Sheffield Wednesday in November.

“I thought he was outstanding.”

Doughty is arguably at his best when flying down the left-hand side, though it must be mentioned that Fulham are hardly short of quality on that flank with Joe Bryan, Ivan Cavaleiro and co in Scott Parker’s ranks. The youngster needs first-team football in order to continue his progression and he will certainly get that at Charlton.

Josh Onomah of Fulham is challenged by Alfie Doughty of Charlton Athletic during the Sky Bet Championship match between Charlton Athletic and Fulham at The Valley on January 22, 2020 in...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

