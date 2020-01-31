Report: Crystal Palace interested in £15m man Roy Hodgson knows very well

Hodgson handed Bournemouth flop Jordon Ibe his Premier League debut at Liverpool but is a reunion on the cards at Selhurst Park?

Crystal Palace could look to reunite Roy Hodgson with £15 million Bournemouth flop Jordon Ibe after missing out on Jarrod Bowen, according to Sky Sports (live blog, 11.07am).

It’s hard to believe that, for a while at least, Ibe was outshining a certain Raheem Sterling in the illustrious red shirt of Liverpool.

Some five years on, the former England U21 international cannot buy a game for Bournemouth these days. Ibe, once The Cherries £15 million record signing, has played just 48 minutes of Premier League football this season.

The fact that Eddie Howe has frozen out the jet-heeled winger despite Bournemouth’s struggles in front of goal speaks volumes.

And Crystal Palace will have their work cut out if they want to coax the explosive best out of an enigmatic performer who has produced just two Premier League goals or assists since the start of the 2018/19 campaign.

Hodgson knows Ibe well and even handed him his Liverpool debut back in 2012. Three years later, the veteran tactician admitted that he was considering giving the one-time Charlton Athletic youngster a first appearance for the England national team too (BBC).

The 24-year-old is still awaiting his first ever cap however and, unless Hodgson can completely transform his fortunes at Selhurst Park, a place in Gareth Southgate’s plans looks like a distant dream.