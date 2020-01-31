Report: Celtic in talks to sign £9m man on initial loan deal

Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League outcast Victor Wanyama is reportedly on his way back to Scottish Premiership champions Celtic.

Victor Wanyama is closing in on an emotional return to Celtic with the Evening Standard reporting that the Scottish Premiership champions have entered talks with Tottenham Hotspur over a short-term loan deal.

A Kenyan international who was once one of the first names on the team-sheet in North London has fallen rapidly down the pecking order in the last 12 months or so.

Wanyama has played just 24 minutes of Premier League football this season with Jose Mourinho seemingly taking a leaf out of Mauricio Pochettino’s book and freezing him out of the first-team picture.

If Mourinho is unconvinced, however, the same cannot be said about Neil Lennon.

It was he who brought a little-known Wanyama to Britain in 2011, after all. Lennon has frequently spoken of his admiration for the ball-winning powerhouse and, according to The Standard, a return to Parkhead is now closer than ever.

Celtic are in talks over a loan which will see Spurs contribute much of his £62,000-a-week wages. The Hoops will also have an option to buy at the end of the season, with Wanyama’s price-tag dropping to £9 million.

That would still make him the second-most expensive signing in Celtic’s history, however, behind Odsonne Edouard.

Interestingly, the Glasgow giants have already snapped up Ismaila Soro this month while captain Scott Brown remains as important as ever. It remains to be seen how Lennon will incorporate Wanyama into his plans.