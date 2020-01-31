Quick links

Report: Celtic in talks to sign £9m man on initial loan deal

Danny Owen
Neil Lennon head coach of Celtic FC celebrates the victory after the UEFA Europa League group E match between Lazio Roma and Celtic FC at Stadio Olimpico on November 7, 2019 in Rome, Italy.
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League outcast Victor Wanyama is reportedly on his way back to Scottish Premiership champions Celtic.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Victor Wanyama of Tottenham Hotspur looks on during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Bayern Muenchen and Tottenham Hotspur at Allianz Arena on December 11,...

Victor Wanyama is closing in on an emotional return to Celtic with the Evening Standard reporting that the Scottish Premiership champions have entered talks with Tottenham Hotspur over a short-term loan deal.

A Kenyan international who was once one of the first names on the team-sheet in North London has fallen rapidly down the pecking order in the last 12 months or so.

Wanyama has played just 24 minutes of Premier League football this season with Jose Mourinho seemingly taking a leaf out of Mauricio Pochettino’s book and freezing him out of the first-team picture.

 

If Mourinho is unconvinced, however, the same cannot be said about Neil Lennon.

It was he who brought a little-known Wanyama to Britain in 2011, after all. Lennon has frequently spoken of his admiration for the ball-winning powerhouse and, according to The Standard, a return to Parkhead is now closer than ever.

Benjamin Pavard (L) and Ivan Perisic (R) of FC Bayern Muenchen fight for the ball with Victor Wanyama of Tottenham Hotspur during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Bayern...

Celtic are in talks over a loan which will see Spurs contribute much of his £62,000-a-week wages. The Hoops will also have an option to buy at the end of the season, with Wanyama’s price-tag dropping to £9 million.

That would still make him the second-most expensive signing in Celtic’s history, however, behind Odsonne Edouard.

Interestingly, the Glasgow giants have already snapped up Ismaila Soro this month while captain Scott Brown remains as important as ever. It remains to be seen how Lennon will incorporate Wanyama into his plans.

Victor Wanyama of Tottenham tries to clear the ball as Youri Tielemans of Leicester falls during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur at The King Power...

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

