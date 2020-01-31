Quick links

Report: Brighton raid PL rivals with £4m deal agreed; manager left shocked

Danny Owen
A general view outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Leicester City at Amex Stadium on March 31, 2018 in Brighton, England.
Frank Lampard's Chelsea are reportedly set to lose Tariq Lamptey as he closes in on a move to Premier League Brighton and Hove Albion.

Tariq Lamptey of Chelsea during the Chelsea U23 v Manchester City U23 Premier League 2 match at EBB Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Aldershot, England.

Brighton and Hove Albion are on the verge of completing a £4 million deadline day move for Chelsea youngster Tariq Lamptey, according to the Mirror (31 January, page 64).

If Lamptey played in any other position, he would surely be set for a bright future under Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge.

Unfortunately for him, however, the right-back role is a position of particular strength in West London with Reece James, just 13 months his senior, quickly establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s brightest prospects.

 

Lampard was still hoping to keep Lamptey in royal blue, however, with his contract due to expire in the summer. But the England U20 international has taken his future into his own hands, opting to join Brighton while snubbing the likes of Wolves, Lille and Torino along the way.

Goal.com backs up these claims, stating that Brighton boss Graham Potter has promised Lamptey a chance to claim a first-team role at the Amex. Right-back has been something of a problem position for The Seagulls and a 19-year-old with excellent ball-playing skills and a swashbuckling style looks tailor-made for Potter’s free-flowing approach.

Tariq Lamptey of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC at Emirates Stadium on December 29, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

What’s more, Lampard has apparently been left ‘shocked’ by Lamptey’s decision.

The former England international did his level best to convince the youngster to stay, handing him three first-team outings in the last few weeks.

But Brighton will surely offer Lamptey more than the odd second-half cameo.

Tariq Lamptey (48) of Chelsea during the FA Cup match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge, London on Sunday 5th January 2020.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

