Report: Brighton raid PL rivals with £4m deal agreed; manager left shocked

Frank Lampard's Chelsea are reportedly set to lose Tariq Lamptey as he closes in on a move to Premier League Brighton and Hove Albion.

Brighton and Hove Albion are on the verge of completing a £4 million deadline day move for Chelsea youngster Tariq Lamptey, according to the Mirror (31 January, page 64).

If Lamptey played in any other position, he would surely be set for a bright future under Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge.

Unfortunately for him, however, the right-back role is a position of particular strength in West London with Reece James, just 13 months his senior, quickly establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s brightest prospects.

Lampard was still hoping to keep Lamptey in royal blue, however, with his contract due to expire in the summer. But the England U20 international has taken his future into his own hands, opting to join Brighton while snubbing the likes of Wolves, Lille and Torino along the way.

Goal.com backs up these claims, stating that Brighton boss Graham Potter has promised Lamptey a chance to claim a first-team role at the Amex. Right-back has been something of a problem position for The Seagulls and a 19-year-old with excellent ball-playing skills and a swashbuckling style looks tailor-made for Potter’s free-flowing approach.

What’s more, Lampard has apparently been left ‘shocked’ by Lamptey’s decision.

The former England international did his level best to convince the youngster to stay, handing him three first-team outings in the last few weeks.

But Brighton will surely offer Lamptey more than the odd second-half cameo.