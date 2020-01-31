Quick links

Report: Arsenal wanted 28-year-old captain but were put off by price-tag

Danny Owen
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Bournemouth and Arsenal at Vitality Stadium on January 27, 2020 in Bournemouth, England.
Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have raided Premier League rivals Southampton for Cedric Soares after balking at Olympiakos's Omar Elabdellaoui demands.

Omar Elabdellaoui of Olympiacos FC controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Bayern Muenchen and Olympiacos FC at Allianz Arena on November 6, 2019 in Munich,...

Arsenal were interested in signing Olympiakos captain Omar Elabdellaoui before deciding that Cedric Soares represented better value for money, according to the Guardian (live blog, 10.11am).

Mikel Arteta’s wish is about to come true.

The new Gunners boss sent a less-than-subtle message to the Arsenal board earlier this month when he spoke openly about the lack of full-backs at the Emirates Stadium, bemoaning the fact that Bukayo Saka, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and co have been forced to adapt to unfamiliar defensive roles of late.

 

But with Cedric on his way from Southampton, in a deal that will set Arsenal back around £5 million, Arteta is set to get his claws into an experienced Portuguese international who is comfortable on both the right and the left.

According to The Guardian, however, the former Sporting Lisbon flyer might not have been their to priority.

Cedric of Southampton celebrates during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at St Mary's Stadium on January 18, 2020 in Southampton, United Kingdom.

Arsenal enquired about Norway speedster Ellabdellaoui but, after being put off by his price-tag, turned their attention to a proven Premier League defender who is due to become a free agent at the end of the current campaign.

The report does not make clear how much Olympiakos wanted for Elabdellaoui though the Scottish Sun claimed some 12 months ago that he was valued at £8 million.

A one-time Manchester City youngster, Elabdellaoui had a short spell at Hull under Marco Silva before fulfilling his potential in Greece.

Omar Elabdellaoui of Olympiacos FC runs with the ball during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Olympiacos FC and Bayern Muenchen at Karaiskakis Stadium on October 22, 2019 in...

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

