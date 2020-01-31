Report: Arsenal wanted 28-year-old captain but were put off by price-tag

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have raided Premier League rivals Southampton for Cedric Soares after balking at Olympiakos's Omar Elabdellaoui demands.

Arsenal were interested in signing Olympiakos captain Omar Elabdellaoui before deciding that Cedric Soares represented better value for money, according to the Guardian (live blog, 10.11am).

Mikel Arteta’s wish is about to come true.

The new Gunners boss sent a less-than-subtle message to the Arsenal board earlier this month when he spoke openly about the lack of full-backs at the Emirates Stadium, bemoaning the fact that Bukayo Saka, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and co have been forced to adapt to unfamiliar defensive roles of late.

But with Cedric on his way from Southampton, in a deal that will set Arsenal back around £5 million, Arteta is set to get his claws into an experienced Portuguese international who is comfortable on both the right and the left.

According to The Guardian, however, the former Sporting Lisbon flyer might not have been their to priority.

Arsenal enquired about Norway speedster Ellabdellaoui but, after being put off by his price-tag, turned their attention to a proven Premier League defender who is due to become a free agent at the end of the current campaign.

The report does not make clear how much Olympiakos wanted for Elabdellaoui though the Scottish Sun claimed some 12 months ago that he was valued at £8 million.

A one-time Manchester City youngster, Elabdellaoui had a short spell at Hull under Marco Silva before fulfilling his potential in Greece.